Trinidad Band[singing] A chick-a-chick boom, a chick-a-chick boom / Announces you're in the room with the Trinidad Lady. / A chick-a-chick boom, a chick-a-chick boom / Your ticker goes boom-boom-boom for the Trinidad Lady.
Chris Emery[singing] It's only that I do what I love and love what I do / Can't help the mad desire that's deep inside of you. / You realize the fault isn't mine, you are to blame / You want what you can't have, and you're just the same.
Steve EmeryYou walked out of that inquest like you were on your way to a cocktail party.
Max FabianEverything thrives in the tropics, including gossip. It might be better if I didn't.
WittolYou see, you are already imagining and you are angry. American attitude: never trust a beautiful woman. Typical!
DominiqueIt will be good for you - and you will need these. Do I take a liberty? It is the prerogative of a good and loyal servant to be impertinent.
[first lines]
NarratorBetween North and South America lie the islands of the Caribbean. Colorful and exotic! Once remote and little known, history is forcing them out of obscurity into the current of world events. Important among these islands is the British colony: Trinidad.
AndersonGood evening, I...
Chris EmeryI know all about it. You know me. It's wonderful to meet an American girl and couldn't I have a drink with you after the show. Well, the answer's: no. If you know me, go home to your wife.
Inspector SmytheIt's well known that Mr. Fabian finds you *most* attractive.
WittolTo understand Mr. Emery, you must remember he was an American. It humiliated him to be supported by his wife. It's a ridiculous attitude, of course. Why should you object to such an arrangement? Myself, when I was young, I used to dream of such a thing. Now, of course, it's too late.
Chris EmeryRight now, I don't know what I want to do, where I want to go. I - I just feel numb and tired.
Chris EmeryJust a minute. What makes you think you can rush in here and talk to me like this? What do you know about me?
Steve EmeryI just have to look at you to know what happened. I can see how Neil fell for a dame like you and I know the type of time you gave him.
DominiqueYou were distressed because you did not find her mourning in a black dress.
Max FabianVeronica, some people are mellowed by drink. I suggest you have another.
Veronica HueblingThank you, darling. I will. But, I'm not promising to pass out.
Steve EmeryDidn't you write some articles on the V-2 rocket, just after the war?
Doctor Franz HueblingOh, I used to dabble. Just a few little experiments. All outdated now. Like the spinning wheel.
Veronica HueblingYou wouldn't want me to drink by myself, would you? I've been cooped up in Max's plane for three hours with three very dull men. But, you're not dull.
[sees Steve watching Chris as she exits the room]
Veronica HueblingOh, you are dull. Any man who can't keep his eyes off another woman is dull! I might have known you'd be in love with her. Oh, yes. You're in love with her and so is Max and - who knows how many others. What is it about her? Is it that dance she does? Maybe I ought to learn to dance! Now, let me see, what is it she does? A-chick-chick-boom, chick boom. A-chick-chick-boom, chick boom. A-chick-chick-boom, chick boom. Oo!
Max FabianI'll be leaving Trinidad as soon as my affairs here are settled. And, I was hoping...
Chris EmeryAffairs? Why, I thought you were a man of leisure?
Max FabianI could be, if it would please you.
WaltersThis whole situation is becoming impossible. I'm in a midst of a nightmare! A nightmare!
Steve EmeryWhy didn't you tell me you had a date with Fabian?
Steve EmeryYou forgot a lot of things. You forgot to tell me he was a friend of your's as well as Neil's. That he bought Neil's paintings. Did you also forget to tell me that he bought Neil's wife?
Chris EmeryLove is something that has to be kept alive. It wasn't.
Doctor Franz HueblingI will explain it so that even you can understand it. The German V-2, of which we were so proud, was a kindergarten toy compared to this. With launching bases in the Caribbean, there is not a vital area in the United States that is not within striking distance.
Max FabianIn case of war, your country could strike a blow that would make Pearl Harbor seem like a slap on the wrist. And using America's own weapon, if the irony interests you.
WaltersYes. Yes!
WittolYes, sir. I tell you everything. But, you must remember that I am just a pawn! I'm a weak man! I'm very easily dominated.
DominiqueI tell you there's some terrible trouble here!
Max FabianWell, Chris, our little journey may not be as gay as the one we'd planned; but, I promise you it won't be dull.
AndersonMr. Emery, there has been a thorough investigation of all the facts.
Steve Emery[slightly sarcastic]What facts? You mean the ones at the inquest? Back home they ask more questions when a dog's run over!
Steve EmeryWhat's the matter? Fabian's got you in his pocket too?
Inspector SmytheI must caution you, Mr. Emery, that libel is a very serious matter.