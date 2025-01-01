Menu
Affair in Trinidad Movie Quotes

Affair in Trinidad Movie Quotes

Trinidad Band [singing] A chick-a-chick boom, a chick-a-chick boom / Announces you're in the room with the Trinidad Lady. / A chick-a-chick boom, a chick-a-chick boom / Your ticker goes boom-boom-boom for the Trinidad Lady.
Chris Emery [singing] It's only that I do what I love and love what I do / Can't help the mad desire that's deep inside of you. / You realize the fault isn't mine, you are to blame / You want what you can't have, and you're just the same.
Steve Emery You walked out of that inquest like you were on your way to a cocktail party.
Chris Emery Would you like to come in?
Max Fabian Everything thrives in the tropics, including gossip. It might be better if I didn't.
Wittol You see, you are already imagining and you are angry. American attitude: never trust a beautiful woman. Typical!
Dominique It will be good for you - and you will need these. Do I take a liberty? It is the prerogative of a good and loyal servant to be impertinent.
[first lines]
Narrator Between North and South America lie the islands of the Caribbean. Colorful and exotic! Once remote and little known, history is forcing them out of obscurity into the current of world events. Important among these islands is the British colony: Trinidad.
Anderson Good evening, I...
Chris Emery I know all about it. You know me. It's wonderful to meet an American girl and couldn't I have a drink with you after the show. Well, the answer's: no. If you know me, go home to your wife.
Chris Emery Am I being deported or something?
Inspector Smythe When did you last see your husband?
Chris Emery This morning at breakfast. Why?
Inspector Smythe Did you talk to him?
Chris Emery Sure. I asked him to pass me the salt.
Chris Emery Funny, isn't it. When a person dies, you only remember the good things.
Inspector Smythe It is illogical. I mean, Mr. Fabian paying your husband a thousand dollars for a painting.
Chris Emery He happened to like his work. He's bought paintings from him before.
Inspector Smythe Doesn't a thousand dollars seem rather high for the work of an unknown artist?
Chris Emery All right. If the money was for something else, tell me. I'd like to know too!
Inspector Smythe I was hoping you'd tell me.
Inspector Smythe He comes to the Cafe frequently to see you.
Chris Emery Lots of people come to see me. That's what I'm paid for!
Inspector Smythe You don't sit at the table with them. Not become quite so intimate. You are quite intimate with Mr. Fabian, aren't you?
Jimmy Peters - Reporter How 'bout giving a fellow American a break, Mrs. Emery? My names Peters, freelance reporter. I'd like to get some details on this story, you know, American girl, ex-GI.
Chris Emery With pictures of me doing native dances?
Jimmy Peters - Reporter Why not? We could both pick up a few bucks.
Chris Emery Not interested.
Jimmy Peters - Reporter Listen, baby! You don't have to put on an act with me. I've been in that joint you work in.
Veronica Huebling What a wonderful world! At seven this evening we're all hating each other in Jamaica. Now, only three hours later, we're loathing each other in Trinidad.
Chris Emery I hate to think what tomorrow's paper will look like. By the time this is over, I won't be able to go back home.
Anderson There is an alternative, Mrs. Emery.
Inspector Smythe Yes, there is. And we'd much prefer it. If you could help us find out exactly what Mr. Fabian is doing in Trinidad.
Chris Emery Me? How could I...
Inspector Smythe It's well known that Mr. Fabian finds you *most* attractive.
Wittol To understand Mr. Emery, you must remember he was an American. It humiliated him to be supported by his wife. It's a ridiculous attitude, of course. Why should you object to such an arrangement? Myself, when I was young, I used to dream of such a thing. Now, of course, it's too late.
Chris Emery Right now, I don't know what I want to do, where I want to go. I - I just feel numb and tired.
Chris Emery Just a minute. What makes you think you can rush in here and talk to me like this? What do you know about me?
Steve Emery I just have to look at you to know what happened. I can see how Neil fell for a dame like you and I know the type of time you gave him.
Dominique You were distressed because you did not find her mourning in a black dress.
Steve Emery Widows have been known to wear them.
Dominique Not in the tropics, Mr. Emery. Only Spanish women wear the black mourning here.
Dominique No one can live on grief. Yesterday is yesterday. Tomorrow is tomorrow.
Chris Emery You left out today.
Dominique Today is already yesterday.
Wittol Of course, of course, of course. It's such a pleasure to meet you Mr. Emery. Of course, under the circumstances an unhappy pleasure.
Wittol You must realize she is not just *a* woman, some woman, she's *woman*! With capital "w"! How could any man feel that he possessed her completely? Is such a thing possible?
Wittol When a man is married to a goddess, he must expect other men to worship her!
Dominique This one is a man! The other was a shadow of him.
Dominique I shock you, perhaps. When one day is over, another day begins.
Chris Emery West Indian proverb?
Dominique West Indian household hint.
Max Fabian I must apologize for Veronica. She has a tendency to be rude when she's tired.
Veronica Huebling I'm not tired! I'm slightly drunk.
Steve Emery Gets more fascinating every minute
Max Fabian Veronica, some people are mellowed by drink. I suggest you have another.
Veronica Huebling Thank you, darling. I will. But, I'm not promising to pass out.
Steve Emery Didn't you write some articles on the V-2 rocket, just after the war?
Doctor Franz Huebling Oh, I used to dabble. Just a few little experiments. All outdated now. Like the spinning wheel.
Veronica Huebling You wouldn't want me to drink by myself, would you? I've been cooped up in Max's plane for three hours with three very dull men. But, you're not dull.
[sees Steve watching Chris as she exits the room]
Veronica Huebling Oh, you are dull. Any man who can't keep his eyes off another woman is dull! I might have known you'd be in love with her. Oh, yes. You're in love with her and so is Max and - who knows how many others. What is it about her? Is it that dance she does? Maybe I ought to learn to dance! Now, let me see, what is it she does? A-chick-chick-boom, chick boom. A-chick-chick-boom, chick boom. A-chick-chick-boom, chick boom. Oo!
Max Fabian I'll be leaving Trinidad as soon as my affairs here are settled. And, I was hoping...
Chris Emery Affairs? Why, I thought you were a man of leisure?
Max Fabian I could be, if it would please you.
Walters This whole situation is becoming impossible. I'm in a midst of a nightmare! A nightmare!
Steve Emery Why didn't you tell me you had a date with Fabian?
Chris Emery I meant to! But, I forgot.
Steve Emery You forgot a lot of things. You forgot to tell me he was a friend of your's as well as Neil's. That he bought Neil's paintings. Did you also forget to tell me that he bought Neil's wife?
Chris Emery Love is something that has to be kept alive. It wasn't.
Doctor Franz Huebling I will explain it so that even you can understand it. The German V-2, of which we were so proud, was a kindergarten toy compared to this. With launching bases in the Caribbean, there is not a vital area in the United States that is not within striking distance.
Max Fabian In case of war, your country could strike a blow that would make Pearl Harbor seem like a slap on the wrist. And using America's own weapon, if the irony interests you.
Walters Yes. Yes!
Wittol Yes, sir. I tell you everything. But, you must remember that I am just a pawn! I'm a weak man! I'm very easily dominated.
Dominique I tell you there's some terrible trouble here!
Max Fabian Well, Chris, our little journey may not be as gay as the one we'd planned; but, I promise you it won't be dull.
Anderson Mr. Emery, there has been a thorough investigation of all the facts.
Steve Emery [slightly sarcastic] What facts? You mean the ones at the inquest? Back home they ask more questions when a dog's run over!
Steve Emery What's the matter? Fabian's got you in his pocket too?
Inspector Smythe I must caution you, Mr. Emery, that libel is a very serious matter.
Steve Emery So is murder!
Steve Emery You don't know what sick is.
Steve Emery Happy birthday, sucker.
Max Fabian If you're waiting for my last words, you've heard them.
Steve Emery [last lines - they're on a passenger ship, leaving Trinidad] Taking a last look at Trinidad? You know, you're gonna' find Chicago kinda' cold after the tropics.
Chris Emery Am I?
Inspector Smythe By the way, I wouldn't try to leave the island, if I were you. The planes and the boats will be told to watch for you.
Chris Emery Don't forget the sharks! I might try to swim!
Max Fabian Chris, I brought my chef across half a dozen borders. If that dessert goes back untouched, he may start re-crossing them.
Max Fabian At the risk of dislocating your personality, try to remain calm.
Chris Emery You're Steve - Domenique told me.
Steve Emery ..and I know who you are. I read about you in the paper.
Wittol Ah, Inspector, once again you honor the Caribe with your presence.
Inspector Smythe An unavoidable coincidence, I assure you. We came to see Mrs. Emery.
Wittol Everybody does.
