Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Alfie Alfie Movie Quotes

Alfie Movie Quotes

[final words of the film]
Alfie You know what? When I look back on my little life and the birds I've known, and think of all the things they've done for me and the little I've done for them, you'd think I've had the best of it along the line. But what have I got out of it? I've got a bob or two, some decent clothes, a car, I've got me health back and I ain't attached. But I ain't got me peace of mind - and if you ain't got that, you ain't got nothing. I dunno. It seems to me if they ain't got you one way they've got you another. So what's the answer? That's what I keep asking myself - what's it all about? Know what I mean?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie My understanding of women only goes as far as the pleasure. When it comes to the pain I'm like any other bloke - I don't want to know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie A married woman, see. Every one of 'em in need of a good laugh. It don't never strike their husbands. I always say, make a married woman laugh and you're halfway there with her. Of course, it don't work with the single bird. Start you off on the wrong foot. You get one of them laughing, you won't get nothing else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie What I loved once and what I love now are two different things.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie I've never told her that I love her - except at those times when you've *got* to say something for appearance's sake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[talking about Gilda's appearance while she is pregnant]
Alfie Mind you, she came over quite beautified for a while, particularly during the early months. And I told her: I said "Blimey, girl, you ain't as ugly as I thought".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie She's got a little ginger moustache. But I find I'm quite willing to overlook the odd blemish in a woman, providing she's got something to make up for it. Well, that's what we're all here for, innit - to help each other out in this life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Annie Them's my secret thoughts.
Alfie You ain't entitled to secret thoughts - not livin' with me!
Annie Everyone's entitled to secret thoughts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[speaking to camera as he is kissing Lily Clamacraft]
Alfie Well, what harm can it do? Old Harry will never know. And even if he did, he shouldn't begrudge me - or her, come to that. And it'll round off the tea nicely.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie I don't want no bird's respect - I wouldn't know what to do with it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie I've told you before to be careful where you put your legs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie [hugging Ruby] She's in beautiful condition.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie If you lose a bird you can always replace her. But with a child it's different.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Harry, all I want is for you to see life, see what it is, and what it does to you. I never wanted to hurt you, Harry. I never want to hurt anybody.
Harry Clamacraft No, I suppose not. But you do, Alfie. You do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Clamacraft How do you want me?
Alfie How do I want you? Well, I've got two positions, straight up or sideways, depending on your nationality.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie The thing I like about Ruby, she's a mature woman. When she gets hold of ya, you can feel a lifetime of experience in her fingers. Know what I mean? I find I'm going in more for that sort of woman these days.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie You're a little sexpot, ain't ya?
Ruby Am I?
Alfie Yeah. You're a little lust-box, ain't ya? My little lust-box!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie I've let myself in for something this time alright. It was that day I took her up the river, see. Round about three months ago, it was. Yeah, that was something I thought I got for nothing. But it don't never work out that way, does it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Here, don't you dig your nails in again like you did last Thursday night. I've got scratches all down me back.
Ruby Here, I may do more than that to you today.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Look at the size of that bath! King-size. Of course, a bit of a tight squeeze with two of us in it. You can have a lot of fun splashing about and - whatnot. Do you know, there have been times when I've felt lucky to get out of that bath alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Do you know, I'm beginning to think she was beautiful. After all, it ain't through the eyes that you feel beauty, it's how the heart hungers for something that makes it beautiful.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie I'm like the Boy Scouts, I am, always prepared.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie You smell a bit milkified.
Gilda Oh, I'm sorry, Alfie, I'll have a wash.
Alfie No, I don't mind, it smells mumsy. How long you gonna keep him on the breast-feeding caper?
Gilda Oh, as long as I can, Alfie. It's the best thing for him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Then, there was this chiropodist woman from a foot-comfort service I was having it off with. She used to cut me corns handsome, she did. Blimey, I never had me feet in such lovely condition. I was hoppin' about like a little fairy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie If a bird ain't got you one way, she's got you another.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Queer job for a bird, isn't it. Photographing people's insides.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Here, do you fancy an hour's kip, girl, while he's asleep?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Let go. Don't ruckle my sleeve. What do you think I am? I ain't a savage, you know. I ain't gonna scarper. But don't you start off crying, either. Otherwise, I'll belt you one for sure.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie There you see. All you need is a father's voice. Don't forget. He's got a hard life in front of him. So you don't want to give him any wrong impression from the start.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Here, have a fag.
Harry Clamacraft The Doc said I'm not supposed to smoke more than five a day.
Alfie Take no notice of the Doc. You've got to get yourself better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Here, see this? Carla, her name is. Hear how her skirt rustles? There's something about that rustling. I think I'll get on me bed, just in case.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie You've gotta get out and enjoy yourself. I mean, once a bloke starts thinking about a bird he's finished with, well, there's a waste of time for you, if you like.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Clamacraft What you don't understand...
Alfie What? What?
Harry Clamacraft Is - is the bond between husband and wife.
Alfie The bond? What I do understand is human bleedin' nature. Here, how do you know your missus ain't got a geezer waitin; for her outside?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Now, that's lovely. Can you hold it?
Ruby I'll do my best, young man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie With a bird, you can never tell where it's been, nor what it's done.
Harry Clamacraft Here, would you mind saying "she". You're talking about my wife.
Alfie She or it, they're all birds. What you've got to do, Harry, is start living for yourself. Like I do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Know what? When she smiles that little smile of hers, I'm quite touched by it. Yeah. Now I look at her, she ain't so ugly after all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Now the close-up. Lick your lips.
[Ruby seductively licks]
Alfie Strewth! Now, watch the dickie bird.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Very good-hearted is Frank. You know what? He'll even share his birds with his mates. One bloke told me, he'll even lend you his wife. Like the Eskimos do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie When a married woman gets too hot on, it's time to cool off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie I told Gilda from the start that I ain't the marrying sort. And do you know what? She don't mind. She's a stand-by and she knows it. And any bird that knows its place in this world can be quite content.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines, from the inside of a parked car]
Siddie Here, are you starting all over again?
Alfie What about if I am?
Siddie Well, supposing the police was to come along?
Alfie Let 'em come. The windows are steamed up, the doors are locked. It's like a Turkish bath in here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Here.
Siddie What?
Alfie [digs in his suit pocket] Mind you don't catch cold.
[throws Siddie her panties]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie And what about me? You think I'm gonna spend my weekends dodging about under wet nappies?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie Yeah, you're not only cooey, in a way, you're more bossified. As if I've got to take notice of you, instead of you of me. I can't describe it, but I can feel it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie It don't do to get dependent on nobody in this life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfie You've got to live for yourself in this world, not for others.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carla You should be in bed.
Alfie I couldn't sleep, so I come down and made meself a cup of tea.
Carla You're not supposed to.
Alfie I've been doing things all my life I'm not supposed to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Jane Asher
Elfi Bess
Shelley Winters
Julia Foster
Milisent Martin
Shirley Ann Field
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more