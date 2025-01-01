Milo TindleWe are from different worlds, you and me, Andrew. In mine, there was no time for bright fancies and happy inventions, no stopping for tea. The only game we played was to survive, or go to the wall. If you didn't win, you just didn't finish. Loser, lose all. You probably don't understand that.
Andrew WykeProperty's always been more highly regarded in this country than people.
Andrew Wyke[picking out a possible disguise for the phony robbery]One black facemask, one black flat cap, a striped jersey and a bag marked "Swag".
Andrew WykeYou are a young man dressed as a clown about to be murdered.
Inspector DopplerOver the years my eyes have been adequately trained to see things for themselves, sir.
Andrew WykeWit in the face of adversity! Good! You've learned something from the English.
Andrew WykeOn the morning of his execution, King Charles the First put on two shirts. 'If I tremble with the cold,' he said, 'my enemies will say it was from fear. I will not expose myself to such reproaches.' We must also attempt this Anglo-Saxon dignity as you mount the steps to the scaffold.
Andrew WykeBarmen are notorious opponents of exactitude, Inspector. Vinous gossip is their stock and trade.
Andrew WykeNever speak ill of the deadly. If I choose to say that my wife converses like a child of six... and makes love like an extinct shellfish, I shall, and I don't need to ask her lover's permission to do so either.
Milo TindleFor any man with half an eye, what stands before him he may spy. But optics sharp it needs, and clean, to see what is not to be seen
Andrew Wyke[he has just started the game of pool and run the table]Whatever are you doing with that cue in your hand?