Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Sleuth Sleuth Movie Quotes

Sleuth Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Milo Tindle Andrew... remember... be sure and tell them... it was only a bloody game.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke It's sex! Sex is the game! Marriage is the penalty. Round and round we jog towards each futile anniversary. Pass "Go". Collect 200 rows, 200 silences, 200 scars in the deep places.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke You're a jumped up pantry boy who doesn't know his place!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke For Christ sake Milo, they couldn't have made more noise on D-Day.
Milo Tindle The bloody glass came out, my bloody boot got stuck and I fell down the bloody ladder.
Andrew Wyke Well the bloody police must have heard it all the way to bloody Salisbury.
Milo Tindle I'm sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Milo Tindle We are from different worlds, you and me, Andrew. In mine, there was no time for bright fancies and happy inventions, no stopping for tea. The only game we played was to survive, or go to the wall. If you didn't win, you just didn't finish. Loser, lose all. You probably don't understand that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke Property's always been more highly regarded in this country than people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke [picking out a possible disguise for the phony robbery] One black facemask, one black flat cap, a striped jersey and a bag marked "Swag".
Milo Tindle Why not a neon sign with "Burglar" on it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Milo Tindle Alright, I'll do it. Where do you want me to break in?
Andrew Wyke Not so fast. You've got to get disguised first.
Milo Tindle What for?
Andrew Wyke Suppose somebody saw you coming.
Milo Tindle Here? In the middle of nowhere? I could hardly find this place with a bloody map!
Andrew Wyke You never know. A dallying couple, a passing sheep-rapist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke You said everything was in plain view!
Milo Tindle Well aren't I the shifty old sly boots, then.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke There are certain skills best acquired in public bars, I suppose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Milo Tindle It looks like you've had it. They're coming up the drive.
Andrew Wyke Keep them out!
Milo Tindle Keep the police out? It's just not done, old boy. But still, I'll try.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke Finally, at your moment of dying, you are yourself - a sniveling, dago clown. Farewell, Punchinello!
Milo Tindle Please!
Andrew Wyke [fires the gun]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke You shit!
Milo Tindle Grazie mille.
Andrew Wyke You all-time, knockdown, champion BASTARD, Milo!
Milo Tindle You're too kind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Milo Tindle There it is! The original blunt instrument; the poker. Right!
Andrew Wyke Now steady...
Milo Tindle Where do you want it?
Andrew Wyke Don't get carried away. It's not a murder weapon you're talking about you know!
Milo Tindle No?
Andrew Wyke No. We're discussing an object from which I receive in the classic formula a glancing blow which will raise a lump without actually cracking the cranium.
Milo Tindle Why don't I just keep tapping you lightly on the head with the poker until a lump comes up?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Milo Tindle You're mad! You're a bloody madman!
Andrew Wyke You are a young man dressed as a clown about to be murdered.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Inspector Doppler Over the years my eyes have been adequately trained to see things for themselves, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke Wit in the face of adversity! Good! You've learned something from the English.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke On the morning of his execution, King Charles the First put on two shirts. 'If I tremble with the cold,' he said, 'my enemies will say it was from fear. I will not expose myself to such reproaches.' We must also attempt this Anglo-Saxon dignity as you mount the steps to the scaffold.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke So I understand you wish to marry my wife.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke It's a good thing, I am pretty much of an Olympic sexual athlete.
Milo Tindle Yes, I suppose these days you are concentrating more on the sprints than on the long distance stuff.
Andrew Wyke Not so dear boy! I am in the peak of condition. I could copulate for England at any distance.
Milo Tindle Well, as they say in the Olympics, it's not the winning, it's the taking part that counts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke You're not giving me any kind of a chance, you sadistic bloody Wop!
Milo Tindle I hope I didn't hear that correctly...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke The shortest way to a man's heart is through humiliation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Milo Tindle Why don't you ask yourself how your man Merridick would go about the search?
Andrew Wyke Merridew! St. John Lord Merridew!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke Whether I love her or not, I found her. I've kept her. She represents me. Once, she was in love with me.
Milo Tindle And now she's in love with me. And you can't forgive that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke There's nothing like a little bit of mayhem to cheer one up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Milo Tindle A turnstile to the bedrooms?
Andrew Wyke One way or another, one always pays to get in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Inspector Doppler [after tasting] Caviar, eh? Can't say I like it. Tastes of fish eggs.
Andrew Wyke [sarcastically] Fancy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Inspector Doppler Not to appear facetious, sir, but you had better tell that to a judge.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke Milo, baby, lemme handle this one, eh? Crime's my baaag. I got this caper worked out ta the last detail!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke My wife showers. I bathe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke Put that back, please! It's an old Egyptian blocking game. It's taken me rather a long time to get it there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke I have nothing against lapsed Catholics. In fact, some of my best friends are lapsed Catholics.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke The mistresses' bedroom. Or, would you know your way about?
Milo Tindle The mistress, or her bedroom?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke Barmen are notorious opponents of exactitude, Inspector. Vinous gossip is their stock and trade.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke Never speak ill of the deadly. If I choose to say that my wife converses like a child of six... and makes love like an extinct shellfish, I shall, and I don't need to ask her lover's permission to do so either.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Milo Tindle For any man with half an eye, what stands before him he may spy. But optics sharp it needs, and clean, to see what is not to be seen
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Wyke [he has just started the game of pool and run the table] Whatever are you doing with that cue in your hand?
Milo Tindle I was waiting for you to miss.
Andrew Wyke Heh-heh, foolish boy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more