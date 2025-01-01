Menu
Kinoafisha Films Half Moon Street Half Moon Street Movie Quotes

Lady Newhouse China, now that really scares me. Nine hundred million people breeding like rabbits.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter You're wrong, Lady Newhouse.
Lady Newhouse What do you mean, I'm wrong?
Dr. Lauren Slaughter There are over a billion now. That's official.
Hugo Van Arkady You're both wrong. They are only two people in China. And I know both of them.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter Two people in China? I love it. OK, if there are two people in China, how many are there in the world?
Hugo Van Arkady There are five thousand people in the world. That's it, five thousand.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter And I suppose, Mr. Van Arkady, that you've met them all.
[the other dinner guests laugh]
Julian Shuttle Five thousand? That's all that counts? What about the starving millions?
Dinner guest A million isn't a number in any real sense.
Hugo Van Arkady There's murder in nature. Millions are dying right now. Starved, bombed, in camps. Nobody gives a damn. You may deplore it, but it's a fact.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter Those five thousand, who are they? How many of them are British?
Hugo Van Arkady Forty five.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter German?
Hugo Van Arkady Sixty.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter African?
Hugo Van Arkady None. And more Arabs than you might think, but they're all here in London.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter I suppose the rest are American. And naturally, Mr. Van Arkady, you're one of the five thousand.
Hugo Van Arkady Bien entendu.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter Tell me, how many are women?
Hugo Van Arkady Interested, aren't we?
Dr. Lauren Slaughter Very.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter Am I supposed to say "Your place or mine?"
Karim Hatami No. These days, you say "Betamax or VHS?"
Lady Newhouse Well, since we're on the subject of women, shall we go and have our coffee?
Hugo Van Arkady I'm going to miss you.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter I'm not going anywhere.
Hugo Van Arkady You don't understand, you're being summoned. Ladies to the loo and baby talk whilst we men pass the port and smoke cigars.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter That sucks.
Hugo Van Arkady That's London, my dear.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter What was that with the waiter?
Japanese Businessman I say you very good looking.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter I thought I heard a reference to money.
Japanese Businessman You speak Japanese?
Dr. Lauren Slaughter I'm not on the menu, Mr. Matsushita. I decide what I do after dinner. And in your case, it's no. Definitely no.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter Just call the plumber, Lindsay, or you'll have another Notting Hill riot on your hands. A white one!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Feyt Kent
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Keith Buckley
Patrick Newman
Nadim Sawalha
