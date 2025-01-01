Lady Newhouse
China, now that really scares me. Nine hundred million people breeding like rabbits.
Lady Newhouse
What do you mean, I'm wrong?
Hugo Van Arkady
You're both wrong. They are only two people in China. And I know both of them.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter
Two people in China? I love it. OK, if there are two people in China, how many are there in the world?
Hugo Van Arkady
There are five thousand people in the world. That's it, five thousand.
[the other dinner guests laugh]
Julian Shuttle
Five thousand? That's all that counts? What about the starving millions?
Dinner guest
A million isn't a number in any real sense.
Hugo Van Arkady
There's murder in nature. Millions are dying right now. Starved, bombed, in camps. Nobody gives a damn. You may deplore it, but it's a fact.
Hugo Van Arkady
Forty five.
Hugo Van Arkady
Sixty.
Hugo Van Arkady
None. And more Arabs than you might think, but they're all here in London.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter
I suppose the rest are American. And naturally, Mr. Van Arkady, you're one of the five thousand.
Hugo Van Arkady
Bien entendu.
Hugo Van Arkady
Interested, aren't we?