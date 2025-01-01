Lady Newhouse China, now that really scares me. Nine hundred million people breeding like rabbits.

Lady Newhouse What do you mean, I'm wrong?

Dr. Lauren Slaughter There are over a billion now. That's official.

Hugo Van Arkady You're both wrong. They are only two people in China. And I know both of them.

Dr. Lauren Slaughter Two people in China? I love it. OK, if there are two people in China, how many are there in the world?

Hugo Van Arkady There are five thousand people in the world. That's it, five thousand.

Dr. Lauren Slaughter And I suppose, Mr. Van Arkady, that you've met them all.

[the other dinner guests laugh]

Julian Shuttle Five thousand? That's all that counts? What about the starving millions?

Dinner guest A million isn't a number in any real sense.

Hugo Van Arkady There's murder in nature. Millions are dying right now. Starved, bombed, in camps. Nobody gives a damn. You may deplore it, but it's a fact.

Dr. Lauren Slaughter Those five thousand, who are they? How many of them are British?

Hugo Van Arkady Forty five.

Hugo Van Arkady Sixty.

Hugo Van Arkady None. And more Arabs than you might think, but they're all here in London.

Dr. Lauren Slaughter I suppose the rest are American. And naturally, Mr. Van Arkady, you're one of the five thousand.

Hugo Van Arkady Bien entendu.

Dr. Lauren Slaughter Tell me, how many are women?