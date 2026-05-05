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Poster of Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition
7.6

Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition

, 2026
Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition
Great Britain / Biography, Documentary, Music
Going 2
Not going 0
Poster of Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition
7.6
Going 2
Not going 0

Synopsis

With unprecedented access to the official archives and intimate recollections from the band, both current and past, «Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition» invites fans to experience one of the most iconic journeys in music history. Spanning five decades, this electrifying documentary charts the band’s rise from the pubs of East London to the world’s biggest stadiums. Featuring exclusive interviews with band members and contributors such as Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich and Chuck D, as well as all-new animated sequences of the band's legendary mascot, Eddie, the film offers a rare and intimate look at Iron Maiden’s uncompromising vision and unwavering connection with their truly global army of fans.

Cast

Steve Harris
Self
Bruce Dickinson
Self
Nicko McBrain
Self
Adrian Smith
Self
Dave Murray
Self
Janick Gers
Self
Blaze Bayley
Self
Rod Smallwood
Self
Chuck D
Chuck D
Self
Simon Gallup
Self
Scott Ian
Tom Morello
Director Malcolm Venville
Writer David Teague
Composer H. Scott Salinas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 8 June 2026
World premiere 5 May 2026
Release date
14 May 2026 Austria
7 May 2026 Azerbaijan
7 May 2026 Brazil 12
8 May 2026 Bulgaria
7 May 2026 Croatia o.A.
14 May 2026 Czechia
8 May 2026 Finland
14 May 2026 Germany 12
7 May 2026 Great Britain 15
14 May 2026 Greece
7 May 2026 Israel All
14 May 2026 Italy T
7 May 2026 Kazakhstan 16+
7 May 2026 Kyrgyzstan 16+
15 May 2026 Latvia N12
8 May 2026 Lithuania
7 May 2026 Moldova AP 12
7 May 2026 Montenegro o.A.
14 May 2026 Netherlands 9
7 May 2026 Panama
15 May 2026 Poland
8 May 2026 Romania
7 May 2026 Serbia o.A.
8 May 2026 South Africa
15 May 2026 Spain
8 May 2026 Sweden 11
14 May 2026 Switzerland 10
8 May 2026 Turkey 13+
6 August 2026 UAE 18TC
7 May 2026 Ukraine
7 May 2026 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $2,547,000
Production Universal Pictures Content Group, NOTB Films
Also known as
Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, איירון מיידן: ברנינג אמבישן

Film rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 18 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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