Michael Burgess Hi Mom. I brought you your groceries

Cecelia Burgess Put them on the TV.

Michael Burgess Mom, why do you always put your groceries on the TV?

Cecelia Burgess I always put them there and keep them there for a week. The radiation kills the poison that they put in them.

Michael Burgess Mom, there's no poison in your groceries. Why don't you put them in the kitchen?

Cecelia Burgess You know why.

[whispers]

Cecelia Burgess Because "he's" in there.

Michael Burgess Who, Mom? The Devil?

[Cecelia nods]