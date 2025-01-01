Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Sweet Liberty Sweet Liberty Movie Quotes

Sweet Liberty Movie Quotes

Bo Hodges You realize who goes to see movies. Eighty percent of them are between the ages of 12 and 22. And you know what the kids like?
Michael Burgess What?
Bo Hodges Well, this may sound silly to you, but kids go completely ape if you do three things in a picture: defy authority, destroy property, and take people's clothes off.
Michael Burgess [bollixed] What does that have to do with American history?
Bo Hodges Oh, come on, Michael, think about it for a second. Why do kids defy authority? Because they're in rebellion. The American revolution, Michael, was the ultimate rebellion. *And* they destroyed property! So all we had to do with these lunatics' help was to get their clothes off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Faith Healy [on seeing Michael nearly pick a fight with her co-star Elliott out of jealousy] I think if you have a complaint, you ought to take it up with me.
Michael Burgess Exactly how far do you take being Mary Slocum?
Faith Healy How far do you take being an historian?
Michael Burgess I would stop short of sleeping with George the Third. *Why* would you have anything to do with him?
Faith Healy Because he's a witty, charming man, and because it helps our scenes.
Michael Burgess Helps your *scenes*?
Faith Healy When I look in his eyes now, there's someone there. Do you--do you know what it feels like to act with someone who has the emotional depth of an eggplant?
Michael Burgess [truly astonished] You're not at *all* like her!
Faith Healy [quietly, also astonished] Where have you been the last ten weeks?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Burgess [Meeting the director for the first time] Yeah, the script is, uh... very interesting. There are only a couple of things I have a problem with.
Bo Hodges [unconcerned] Oh, yeah? What are they?
Michael Burgess The story, and the dialogue.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Burgess [of the screenplay's historical inaccuracies] Tarleton was a vicious ruthless beast! Why would she fall in love with this guy?
Bo Hodges He's number four at the box office.
Michael Burgess What?
Bo Hodges Elliott James is an international star. He comes on the screen in Paris, they wet their pants in Manila. If she *doesn't* fall in love with him, the audience will set fire to the *ushers*.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gretchen [to Michael] How can you teach History and have such a short memory?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Burgess Hi Mom. I brought you your groceries
Cecelia Burgess Put them on the TV.
Michael Burgess Mom, why do you always put your groceries on the TV?
Cecelia Burgess I always put them there and keep them there for a week. The radiation kills the poison that they put in them.
Michael Burgess Mom, there's no poison in your groceries. Why don't you put them in the kitchen?
Cecelia Burgess You know why.
[whispers]
Cecelia Burgess Because "he's" in there.
Michael Burgess Who, Mom? The Devil?
[Cecelia nods]
Michael Burgess Mom, the Devil is not in your kitchen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Burgess [on meeting the lead actress out of period costume] I'm trying to get used to how *different* you look. You--you know, you're two different people!
Faith Healy Oh, well, if all I could be is two different people, I'd be out of business!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elliott James [of his philandering] You know what my problem is? The way they smell. The perfume of their skin. It's, it's so intoxicating. I told my wife I'd never even *look* at other women if only I could cut off my nose.
Michael Burgess What'd she say?
Elliott James She said I was aiming too high.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Burgess [Stanley calls Michael and himself "The Two Musketeers"] I'm not a musketeer, I'm a historian!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gretchen I'll tell you what, Mrs. Burgess, why don't I make you some lunch?
Cecelia Burgess Sure! Some poisoned food would just finish me off!
Michael Burgess Well, they were all out of poisoned food today. We got the other kind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cecelia Burgess I don't eat anything that hasn't been sitting on the TV for 24 hours. The radiation kills whatever poison they put in there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Stanley is trying to check into his hotel]
Stanley Gould I have to get right to my suite. I'm the writer.
Stuntman So? I'm the stunt coordinator.
Stanley Gould So you can fall down later - I have writing that can't wait.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bo Hodges Remind me not to talk to Faith when she's in her street clothes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Burgess [to Stanley, who wants to inject more comedy into the screenplay] The American Revolution was NOT a goddamned vaudeville show!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stanley Gould Wonderful welcome. Maniacs in tights - Shooting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[On Stanley's adaptation of Michael's book]
Stanley Gould You're not upset are you?
Michael Burgess [annoyed] I think I should warn you - I have a sword in my bag.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more