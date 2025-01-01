Bo HodgesOh, come on, Michael, think about it for a second. Why do kids defy authority? Because they're in rebellion. The American revolution, Michael, was the ultimate rebellion. *And* they destroyed property! So all we had to do with these lunatics' help was to get their clothes off.
Faith Healy[on seeing Michael nearly pick a fight with her co-star Elliott out of jealousy]I think if you have a complaint, you ought to take it up with me.
Michael Burgess[on meeting the lead actress out of period costume]I'm trying to get used to how *different* you look. You--you know, you're two different people!
Faith HealyOh, well, if all I could be is two different people, I'd be out of business!
Elliott James[of his philandering]You know what my problem is? The way they smell. The perfume of their skin. It's, it's so intoxicating. I told my wife I'd never even *look* at other women if only I could cut off my nose.