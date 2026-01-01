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Lillian Gish Lillian Gish
Kinoafisha Persons Lillian Gish

Lillian Gish

Lillian Gish

Date of Birth
14 October 1893
Age
99 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
27 February 1993
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Night of the Hunter 8.0
The Night of the Hunter (1955)
Way Down East 7.7
Way Down East (1920)
Broken Blossoms or The Yellow Man and the Girl 7.7
Broken Blossoms or The Yellow Man and the Girl (1919)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Whales of August 7.1
The Whales of August The Whales of August
Drama 1987, USA
Sweet Liberty 5.8
Sweet Liberty Sweet Liberty
Comedy 1986, USA
The Comedians 6.4
The Comedians The Comedians
Drama 1967, USA / France
The Unforgiven 6.6
The Unforgiven The Unforgiven
Western, Romantic, Drama 1960, USA
The Night of the Hunter 8
The Night of the Hunter The Night of the Hunter
Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama 1955, USA
La Bohème 7.2
La Bohème La Bohème
Drama, Romantic 1926, USA
The Two Orphans 7.3
The Two Orphans Orphans of the Storm
Drama, History, Romantic 1921, USA
Way Down East 7.7
Way Down East Way Down East
Drama, Romantic 1920, USA
Broken Blossoms or The Yellow Man and the Girl 7.7
Broken Blossoms or The Yellow Man and the Girl Broken Blossoms
Romantic, Drama 1919, USA
Hearts of the World 6.5
Hearts of the World Hearts of the World
Drama, War 1918, USA
Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages 7.5
Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages
History, Drama 1916, USA
The Birth of a Nation 6.8
The Birth of a Nation The Birth of a Nation
Drama, History, Romantic 1915, USA
The Battle of Elderbush Gulch 6.5
The Battle of Elderbush Gulch The Battle at Elderbush Gulch
Western, Short, Action 1913, USA
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