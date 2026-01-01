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Lillian Gish
Lillian Gish
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lillian Gish
Lillian Gish
Lillian Gish
Date of Birth
14 October 1893
Age
99 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
27 February 1993
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
The Night of the Hunter
(1955)
7.7
Way Down East
(1920)
7.7
Broken Blossoms or The Yellow Man and the Girl
(1919)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Film-Noir
History
Romantic
Short
Thriller
War
Western
Year
All
1987
1986
1967
1960
1955
1926
1921
1920
1919
1918
1916
1915
1913
All
13
Films
13
Actor
13
7.1
The Whales of August
The Whales of August
Drama
1987, USA
5.8
Sweet Liberty
Sweet Liberty
Comedy
1986, USA
6.4
The Comedians
The Comedians
Drama
1967, USA / France
6.6
The Unforgiven
The Unforgiven
Western, Romantic, Drama
1960, USA
8
The Night of the Hunter
The Night of the Hunter
Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama
1955, USA
7.2
La Bohème
La Bohème
Drama, Romantic
1926, USA
7.3
The Two Orphans
Orphans of the Storm
Drama, History, Romantic
1921, USA
7.7
Way Down East
Way Down East
Drama, Romantic
1920, USA
7.7
Broken Blossoms or The Yellow Man and the Girl
Broken Blossoms
Romantic, Drama
1919, USA
6.5
Hearts of the World
Hearts of the World
Drama, War
1918, USA
7.5
Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages
Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages
History, Drama
1916, USA
6.8
The Birth of a Nation
The Birth of a Nation
Drama, History, Romantic
1915, USA
6.5
The Battle of Elderbush Gulch
The Battle at Elderbush Gulch
Western, Short, Action
1913, USA
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