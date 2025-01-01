Menu
Secondhand Lions Movie Quotes

Secondhand Lions Movie Quotes

Hub Sometimes the things that may or may not be true are the things a man needs to believe in the most. That people are basically good; that honor, courage, and virtue mean everything; that power and money, money and power mean nothing; that good always triumphs over evil; and I want you to remember this, that love... true love never dies. You remember that, boy. You remember that. Doesn't matter if it's true or not. You see, a man should believe in those things, because those are the things worth believing in.
Frankie Hey, who do you think you are, huh?
Garth Just a dumb kid, Hub. Don't kill him.
Hub [to Garth] Right.
[grabs Frankie by the throat]
Hub I'm Hub McCann. I've fought in two World Wars and countless smaller ones on three continents. I led thousands of men into battle with everything from horses and swords to artillery and tanks. I've seen the headwaters of the Nile, and tribes of natives no white man had ever seen before. I've won and lost a dozen fortunes, KILLED MANY MEN and loved only one woman with a passion a FLEA like you could never begin to understand. That's who I am. NOW, GO HOME, BOY!
Adult Walter [reading his uncles' will] The kid gets it all. Just plant us in the damn garden, next to the stupid lion.
Walter You bought a used lion?
Walter What happened to her?
Garth Looks like her heart gave out in all the excitement. She was plenty old, you know.
Walter Look, I think she's smiling.
Garth I guess she died happy.
Hub She died with her boots on, that's the main thing.
Garth Protecting her cub.
Walter She was a real lion, wasn't she, there at the end? A real jungle lion. A real Africa lion.
[last lines]
Sheik's Great Grandson So, these two men from your grandfather's stories, they really lived?
Adult Walter [wistfully] Yeah, they really lived...
Sheik's Grandson [looking at a large yacht in a small pond] I see they spent my grandfather's gold well.
Adult Walter [laughing] Well, there was this one travelling salesman...
Garth The Sheik *knew* that he would sure die now, without even the right to beg for mercy... But Hub just said "Twice I have held your life in my hands. And twice I have given it back to you. The next time..."
Young Hub Your life is mine!
[Hub and Garth are getting ready to shoot at a traveling salesman]
Walter Why not see what he's sellin'?
Hub What the hell for?
Walter Well what's the good of having all that money if you're never gonna spend it?
Garth Could be the kid has a point.
Hub Well. We'll see what the man's sellin'. THEN we'll shoot him.
Garth Good plan.
Stan It's up to you, kid. We can be friends, or we can be enemies. What's it gonna be?
Walter [looks down, thinking, then looks up] Defend yourself!
Stan What?
Hub [to Stan] You're lucky the lion got to you before *we* did.
Sheriff Best I can figure, they were trying to fly through that barn, upside down.
Garth Look, we don't know nothing about children, so if you need something...
Hub [interrupts] -find it yourself. Better yet, learn to do without.
Walter What's wrong with him?
Garth Well, a man's body may grow old, but inside his spirit can still be as young and as restless as ever. And him - in his day, he had more spirit than twenty men.
Hub What do ya want me to do? Die of old age?
Walter If I'm gonna live here, there's gonna be some conditions.
Hub Conditions?
Walter No more dangerous stuff. No more fighting teenagers. No airplanes. More vegetables, less meat.
Helen You take him to the orphanage right this minute!
Hub Whether we take him to the orphanage or tie him up and throw him in the lake, that's OUR business, not yours.
[first lines]
Adult Walter [answering the phone] Hello?
Sheriff Walter?
Adult Walter Yes.
Sheriff This is Sheriff Brady. I'm afraid I have some bad news for you. It's about your uncles.
Garth Hey! You, in the crate! Get your lion butt outta there!
Hub We're fixin' to die anytime, so if we kick off in the middle of the night, you're on your own.
Walter Is it okay if I go inside and watch television?
Garth Ain't got one.
Walter No television?
Hub WE'RE OLD, DAMNIT! LEAVE US ALONE!
Garth The last thing we need is some little sissy boy hanging around all summer.
Receptionist [phone rings] Fort Worth College of Court Reporting.
Walter I need to find my mom. She's a student there.
Receptionist I'm sorry, we're closed.
Walter It's an emergency, please. Her name's Mae - Mae Coleman.
Receptionist [looks for Mae Colman in a little drawer] No, I'm sorry, there's no Mae Coleman registered here.
Walter [brief pause] Oh! Try Mae Carter.
Receptionist No, I'm sorry.
Walter Mabel Cartwright? Made Calloway? Donna Tompko?
Receptionist Young man, are you in some sort of trouble?
Walter She's gotta be there! She just started.
Receptionist Listen, our classes started back in January. No one could have possibly just started.
[Walter finds out the truth knowing Mae was lying]
Receptionist Hello? Hello? Hello?
[Walter hangs up the phone]
Hub She doesn't deserve that kid... Maybe she'll sell him to us. How much money we got?
Mae Yoo-hoo!
Hub [to Garth] You send for a hooker?
Mae Uncle Hub, Uncle Garth, it's me, Mae!
[pause]
Mae Mae!
[another pause]
Mae Pearl's daughter! And I brought Walter, your nephew!
Garth [to Hub] Relatives.
Hub Damn!
Garth [sarcastic] That's SOME lion you bought.
Hub Huh. SOME garden seeds YOU bought!
Walter I've been to the orphan home before. I don't wanna go back.
Walter Those stories about Africa... They're true aren't they?
Hub You know what I don't like 'bout houseguests?
[slams fist on table]
Hub Dinner table chit-chat-chit-chat.
Walter Has he hit YOU yet?
Mae MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS!
Garth [after Walter leaves] Salesman should be by in about three, four hours.
Hub Whoop-de-do.
Hub This lion head will sure look good hanging over our fireplace.
Walter What fireplace? You don't have a fireplace.
Hub We'll buy one.
Walter So, you two were away for 40 years... Where'd you go?
Mae Show 'em you're friendly, Honey! Let 'em sniff your hand!
