Receptionist
[phone rings]
Fort Worth College of Court Reporting.
Walter
I need to find my mom. She's a student there.
Receptionist
I'm sorry, we're closed.
Walter
It's an emergency, please. Her name's Mae - Mae Coleman.
Receptionist
[looks for Mae Colman in a little drawer]
No, I'm sorry, there's no Mae Coleman registered here.
Walter
[brief pause]
Oh! Try Mae Carter.
Receptionist
No, I'm sorry.
Walter
Mabel Cartwright? Made Calloway? Donna Tompko?
Receptionist
Young man, are you in some sort of trouble?
Walter
She's gotta be there! She just started.
Receptionist
Listen, our classes started back in January. No one could have possibly just started.
[Walter finds out the truth knowing Mae was lying]
Receptionist
Hello? Hello? Hello?
[Walter hangs up the phone]