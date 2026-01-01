Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michael O’Neill
Michael O’Neill Michael O’Neill
Kinoafisha Persons Michael O’Neill

Michael O’Neill

Michael O’Neill

Date of Birth
4 April 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Traffic 8.0
Traffic (2000)
The Legend of Bagger Vance 7.8
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Dallas Buyers Club 7.7
Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bride Hard 4.6
Bride Hard Bride Hard
Action, Comedy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
3
War of the Worlds War of the Worlds
Adventure, Drama, Horror 2025, USA
Clemency 6.5
Clemency Clemency
Drama 2018, USA
Danger One 5.8
Danger One Danger One
Comedy, Action, Thriller, Crime 2018, USA
Extant 7.2
Extant
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2014, USA
Dallas Buyers Club 7.7
Dallas Buyers Club Dallas Buyers Club
Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Territory 8 2.5
Territory 8 Territory 8
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2013, USA
Flying Lessons 5.4
Flying Lessons Flying Lessons
Drama 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Transformers 7.7
Transformers Transformers
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Michael Clayton 7.1
Michael Clayton Michael Clayton
Drama, Thriller 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Secondhand Lions 7.5
Secondhand Lions Secondhand Lions
Comedy, Drama, Family 2003, USA
The Glass House 6.4
The Glass House The Glass House
Thriller 2001, USA
Traffic 8
Traffic Traffic
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2000, USA / Germany
The Legend of Bagger Vance 7.8
The Legend of Bagger Vance The Legend of Bagger Vance
Sport, Drama, Romantic 2000, USA
28 Days 5.8
28 Days 28 Days
Drama 2000, USA
End of Days 6.4
End of Days End Of Days
Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller, Action 1999, USA
Jennifer 8 6.6
Jennifer 8 Jennifer Eight
Mystery, Thriller 1992, USA
The Gun in Betty Lou's Handbag 5.1
The Gun in Betty Lou's Handbag The Gun in Betty Lou's Handbag
Comedy, Detective 1992, USA
Too Young To Die? 6.7
Too Young To Die? Too Young To Die?
Crime, Drama 1990, USA
Archangel 6.4
Archangel Archangel
Comedy 1990, Canada
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more