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About
Filmography
Michael O’Neill
Michael O’Neill
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael O’Neill
Michael O’Neill
Michael O’Neill
Date of Birth
4 April 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Traffic
(2000)
7.8
The Legend of Bagger Vance
(2000)
7.7
Dallas Buyers Club
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2018
2014
2013
2010
2007
2003
2001
2000
1999
1992
1990
All
20
Films
19
TV Shows
1
Actor
20
4.6
Bride Hard
Bride Hard
Action, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
3
War of the Worlds
War of the Worlds
Adventure, Drama, Horror
2025, USA
6.5
Clemency
Clemency
Drama
2018, USA
5.8
Danger One
Danger One
Comedy, Action, Thriller, Crime
2018, USA
7.2
Extant
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2014, USA
7.7
Dallas Buyers Club
Dallas Buyers Club
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
2.5
Territory 8
Territory 8
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2013, USA
5.4
Flying Lessons
Flying Lessons
Drama
2010, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Transformers
Transformers
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2007, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Michael Clayton
Michael Clayton
Drama, Thriller
2007, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Secondhand Lions
Secondhand Lions
Comedy, Drama, Family
2003, USA
6.4
The Glass House
The Glass House
Thriller
2001, USA
8
Traffic
Traffic
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2000, USA / Germany
7.8
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Sport, Drama, Romantic
2000, USA
5.8
28 Days
28 Days
Drama
2000, USA
6.4
End of Days
End Of Days
Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller, Action
1999, USA
6.6
Jennifer 8
Jennifer Eight
Mystery, Thriller
1992, USA
5.1
The Gun in Betty Lou's Handbag
The Gun in Betty Lou's Handbag
Comedy, Detective
1992, USA
6.7
Too Young To Die?
Too Young To Die?
Crime, Drama
1990, USA
6.4
Archangel
Archangel
Comedy
1990, Canada
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