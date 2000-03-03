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Poster of What Planet Are You From?
5.6
Kinoafisha Films What Planet Are You From?
5.6

What Planet Are You From?

, 2000
What Planet are You From?
USA / Comedy, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of What Planet Are You From?
5.6

Cast

Garry Shandling
Harold Anderson
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Susan
John Goodman
John Goodman
Roland Jones
Greg Kinnear
Greg Kinnear
Perry Gordon
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
Graydon
Judy Greer
Judy Greer
Rebecca
Danny Zorn
Randy
Harmony Smith
Rita
Richard Jenkins
Richard Jenkins
Don Fisk
Linda Fiorentino
Helen Gordon
Director Mike Nichols
Writer Peter Tolan, Garry Shandling, Michael Leeson, Ed Solomon
Composer Carter Burwell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 10 August 2000
World premiere 3 March 2000
Release date
1 September 2000 Russia 16+
1 September 2000 Kazakhstan
11 May 2000 Netherlands
3 March 2000 USA
1 September 2000 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $60,000,000
Worldwide Gross $14,145,677
Production Brillstein-Grey Entertainment, Columbia Pictures, Global Entertainment Productions GmbH & Company Medien KG
Also known as
What Planet Are You From?, ¿De qué planeta vienes?, De quelle planète viens-tu?, 2999年異性への旅, A nőfaló ufó, Apo poion planiti katevikes?, Da che pianeta vieni?, De que Planeta és Tu?, De que Planeta Você Veio?, Good Vibrations, Good Vibrations - Sex vom anderen Stern, Hvilken planet er du fra?, Iš kokios tu planetos?, S koje si planete?, Seksitutkija avaruudesta, Seksitutkija ulkoavaruudesta, Un mascul extraterestru, Von welchem Planeten kommst Du?, Z księżyca spadłeś?, Από ποιον πλανήτη κατέβηκες;, От коя планета си?, С какой ты планеты?, 你混那個星球的, De quelle planète viens-tu ?

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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