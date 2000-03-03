ProductionBrillstein-Grey Entertainment, Columbia Pictures, Global Entertainment Productions GmbH & Company Medien KG
Also known as
What Planet Are You From?, ¿De qué planeta vienes?, De quelle planète viens-tu?, 2999年異性への旅, A nőfaló ufó, Apo poion planiti katevikes?, Da che pianeta vieni?, De que Planeta és Tu?, De que Planeta Você Veio?, Good Vibrations, Good Vibrations - Sex vom anderen Stern, Hvilken planet er du fra?, Iš kokios tu planetos?, S koje si planete?, Seksitutkija avaruudesta, Seksitutkija ulkoavaruudesta, Un mascul extraterestru, Von welchem Planeten kommst Du?, Z księżyca spadłeś?, Από ποιον πλανήτη κατέβηκες;, От коя планета си?, С какой ты планеты?, 你混那個星球的, De quelle planète viens-tu ?