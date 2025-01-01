Susan Anderson [Pregnant Susan at home after the doctor's examination of her 6-weeks-old fetus that appears to be already a perfectly formed 4-to-5-month-old fetus, 0:54:48-0:55:03] I'm scared.

Harold Anderson There's nothing to worry about. He said it was healthy. That's the important thing, right ?

Susan Anderson Did you see 'Rosemary's Baby' ?

Harold Anderson 'Rosemary' who ?

Harold Anderson You need to rest. Just sit down and don't think about it.