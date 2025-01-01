MadelineNo, that's just a gay guy without a jacket.
MinisterWell, you know what they say, sometimes less is more.
Harold AndersonI always had a feeling that healing-any-injury thing was bullshit.
Harold Anderson[marriage vows]Susan, when I married you the first time I only did it to get in your pants. Now I'm doing it because I want to spend the rest of my life getting into your pants.
Computer Voice[rotating hologram] The Earth woman's reproductive organs are located here.
[abdomen lights up]
Computer VoiceThe access port is here.
[lights up]
Computer VoiceInsertion in any other access port will not result in pregnancy. To get the woman in a receptive mood for insertion, compliment her on these areas.
[hair, eyes, breasts, buttocks, legs]
Computer VoiceShe will also enjoy being told that she smells nice, and that her footwear is stylish.
[last lines]
Susan AndersonWould you please slow down, you're going too fast for the baby.
Harold AndersonDon't start, I... he was fine in the transporter chamber. Four solar systems, I never heard a peep.
Harold AndersonOkay, I'll commute.
[first lines]
Title CardAt the far reaches of the Universe lies a planet of men who have advanced technologically beyond the realm of human comprehension. This is no breeding - they are a product of cloning, and their reproductive organs have shrunk and disappeared. All emotions have been bred out of this race and each succeeding generation has become more ambitious and driven than the previous one. They want to rule the Universe, and now they are planning their next takeover from the inside.
Helen GordonI guess it doesn't know the words. Well, I can teach it a few.
GraydonThis planet is 4 solar systems from our own, across the Sea of Bel, at a fixed position of 13-6-90 on sub-center grid 10. It is a solid rich mass, with a dense core of magnetic metallic liquid. The atmosphere is composed of nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon, in amounts 78, 21, and 1% by volume. This is our target. This is Earth. And this is where one of you will serve your planet through the act of pro-creation.
GraydonThe success of our planet and domination of the universe rests in your hands.
Harold AndersonThank you, sir.
GraydonNow if you'll go with these men, we'll arrange for your transfer, and attach your penis.