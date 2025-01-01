Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films What Planet Are You From? What Planet Are You From? Movie Quotes

What Planet Are You From? Movie Quotes

Graydon You appear intelligent, but when you open your mouth the effect is spoiled.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susan Anderson My mission is to get to know myself so that I can actually end up focusing less on myself, and more on others.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harold Anderson I can make a bright light come out of my nose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susan Anderson [Pregnant Susan at home after the doctor's examination of her 6-weeks-old fetus that appears to be already a perfectly formed 4-to-5-month-old fetus, 0:54:48-0:55:03] I'm scared.
Harold Anderson There's nothing to worry about. He said it was healthy. That's the important thing, right ?
Susan Anderson Did you see 'Rosemary's Baby' ?
Harold Anderson 'Rosemary' who ?
Susan Anderson No, no, it's...
Harold Anderson You need to rest. Just sit down and don't think about it.
Susan Anderson Oh, thanks.
Harold Anderson No problem.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Flight Attendant There was this strange humming sound coming from his pants.
Roland Jones From the front or the back?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Perry Gordon You're marrying a woman you've never had sex with? Are you insane? Didn't you see 'The Crying Game'? You think she's got the goods under her skirt, you lift it up, it's Oscar Mayer time!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roland Jones I've got an alien, I've got an alien.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susan Anderson I have $7.35. I'd like to put some of it in a T-bill, some of it into the stock market - and the rest I'd just like to save for a rainy day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alison Is that the waiter? Hello...
Madeline No, that's just a gay guy without a jacket.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Minister Well, you know what they say, sometimes less is more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harold Anderson I always had a feeling that healing-any-injury thing was bullshit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harold Anderson [marriage vows] Susan, when I married you the first time I only did it to get in your pants. Now I'm doing it because I want to spend the rest of my life getting into your pants.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Computer Voice [rotating hologram] The Earth woman's reproductive organs are located here.
[abdomen lights up]
Computer Voice The access port is here.
[lights up]
Computer Voice Insertion in any other access port will not result in pregnancy. To get the woman in a receptive mood for insertion, compliment her on these areas.
[hair, eyes, breasts, buttocks, legs]
Computer Voice She will also enjoy being told that she smells nice, and that her footwear is stylish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Susan Anderson Would you please slow down, you're going too fast for the baby.
Harold Anderson Don't start, I... he was fine in the transporter chamber. Four solar systems, I never heard a peep.
Harold Anderson Okay, I'll commute.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Title Card At the far reaches of the Universe lies a planet of men who have advanced technologically beyond the realm of human comprehension. This is no breeding - they are a product of cloning, and their reproductive organs have shrunk and disappeared. All emotions have been bred out of this race and each succeeding generation has become more ambitious and driven than the previous one. They want to rule the Universe, and now they are planning their next takeover from the inside.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after sex]
Susan Anderson I never thought I'd say it, but I can't take any more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susan Anderson We've been screwing for 21 hours non-stop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Helen Gordon You're making a noise.
Harold Anderson That's my penis. It hums.
Helen Gordon I guess it doesn't know the words. Well, I can teach it a few.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Graydon This planet is 4 solar systems from our own, across the Sea of Bel, at a fixed position of 13-6-90 on sub-center grid 10. It is a solid rich mass, with a dense core of magnetic metallic liquid. The atmosphere is composed of nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon, in amounts 78, 21, and 1% by volume. This is our target. This is Earth. And this is where one of you will serve your planet through the act of pro-creation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Graydon The success of our planet and domination of the universe rests in your hands.
Harold Anderson Thank you, sir.
Graydon Now if you'll go with these men, we'll arrange for your transfer, and attach your penis.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more