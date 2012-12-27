6.7S Novym godom, mamy!
S Novym godom, mamy!, 2012
Russia / Family, Comedy / 18+
Cast
Writer Sarik Andreasyan, Olga Antonova, Tigran Bakumyants, Leonid Margolin
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 27 December 2012
Release date
|27 December 2012
|Russia
|КароПрокат
|0+
|27 December 2012
|Belarus
|11 January 2013
|Estonia
|27 December 2012
|Kazakhstan
|4 January 2013
|Latvia
|4 January 2013
|Lithuania
|30 December 2012
|USA
|27 December 2012
|Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $12,690,623
Production Enjoy Movies
Also known as
S Novym godom, mamy!, ¡Feliz Año Nuevo, mamás!, Bonne année les mamans!, Happy New Year, Mommies!, Head uut aastat emad, Laimīgu Jauno gadu, mammas!, Mommies, Happy New Year!, Su Naujaisiais metais, mamos!, З новим роком, мами!, С Новым годом, мамы!, Честита Нова година, майки!
Updated 10 September 2026
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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