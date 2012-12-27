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Poster of S Novym godom, mamy!
6.7
S Novym godom, mamy! - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films S Novym godom, mamy!
6.7

S Novym godom, mamy!

, 2012
S Novym godom, mamy!
Russia / Family, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of S Novym godom, mamy!
6.7
S Novym godom, mamy! - Trailer
S Novym godom, mamy!  Trailer

Cast

Elizaveta Boyarskaya
Elizaveta Boyarskaya
Ksenia
Maksim Matveev
Maksim Matveev
Pavel Volya
Pavel Volya
Irina Rozanova
Irina Rozanova
Alain Delon
Alain Delon
Alain Delon
Ekaterina Vilkova
Ekaterina Vilkova
Svetlana Ivanova
Svetlana Ivanova
Lena
Maksim Vitorgan
Maksim Vitorgan
Konstantin Kryukov
Konstantin Kryukov
Garik Kharlamov
Garik Kharlamov
Karen Badalov
Karen Badalov
Anna Banshchikova
Anna Banshchikova
Marina
Director Sarik Andreasyan, Artyom Aksenenko, Anton Bormatov, Klim Poplavskiy, Dmitriy Grachev
Writer Sarik Andreasyan, Olga Antonova, Tigran Bakumyants, Leonid Margolin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 27 December 2012
Release date
27 December 2012 Russia КароПрокат 0+
27 December 2012 Belarus
11 January 2013 Estonia
27 December 2012 Kazakhstan
4 January 2013 Latvia
4 January 2013 Lithuania
30 December 2012 USA
27 December 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $12,690,623
Production Enjoy Movies
Also known as
S Novym godom, mamy!, ¡Feliz Año Nuevo, mamás!, Bonne année les mamans!, Happy New Year, Mommies!, Head uut aastat emad, Laimīgu Jauno gadu, mammas!, Mommies, Happy New Year!, Su Naujaisiais metais, mamos!, З новим роком, мами!, С Новым годом, мамы!, Честита Нова година, майки!

Film rating

6.7
Rate 33 votes
6.2 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2462 In the Family genre  237 In the Comedy genre  614 In films of Russia  308 In films of 2012  70
Updated 10 September 2026

Film Trailers

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S Novym godom, mamy! - Trailer
S Novym godom, mamy! Trailer
S Novym godom, mamy! - Teaser
S Novym godom, mamy! Teaser
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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