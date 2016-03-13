Menu
Synopsis

For three Border Patrol agents working a remote desert checkpoint, the contents of one car will reveal an insidious plot within their own ranks. The next 24 hours will take them on a treacherous journey that could cost them their lives.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 9 September 2016
World premiere 13 March 2016
Release date
13 March 2016 Russia
13 March 2016 Kazakhstan
13 March 2016 Ukraine
Production 8750 Films, Marfa Peach Company
Also known as
Transpecos, Do Outro Lado da Fronteira, Na pograniczu, Three West, Trans-Pecos, Transpecos - Zwischen Gut und Böse herrscht ein schmaler Grat, Túl a határon, ГРАНИЧЕН ПАТРУЛ, Транс-Пекос, ザ・ボーダーライン　合衆国国境警備隊
Director
Greg Kwedar
Cast
Johnny Simmons
Gabriel Luna
Gabriel Luna
Clifton Collins Jr.
Clifton Collins Jr.
David Acord
Oscar Avila
Cast and Crew
