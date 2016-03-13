For three Border Patrol agents working a remote desert checkpoint, the contents of one car will reveal an insidious plot within their own ranks. The next 24 hours will take them on a treacherous journey that could cost them their lives.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 26 minutes
Production year2016
Online premiere9 September 2016
World premiere13 March 2016
Release date
13 March 2016
Russia
13 March 2016
Kazakhstan
13 March 2016
Ukraine
Production8750 Films, Marfa Peach Company
Also known as
Transpecos, Do Outro Lado da Fronteira, Na pograniczu, Three West, Trans-Pecos, Transpecos - Zwischen Gut und Böse herrscht ein schmaler Grat, Túl a határon, ГРАНИЧЕН ПАТРУЛ, Транс-Пекос, ザ・ボーダーライン 合衆国国境警備隊