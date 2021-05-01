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Poster of Robin and Marian
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Robin and Marian
6.4

Robin and Marian

, 1976
Robin and Marian
USA / Romantic, Drama, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Robin and Marian
6.4

Synopsis

Robin Hood, aging none too gracefully, returns exhausted from the Crusades to woo and win Maid Marian one last time.

Cast

Sean Connery
Sean Connery
Robin Hood
Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn
Maid Marian
Robert Shaw
Sheriff of Nottingham
Richard Harris
Richard Harris
King Richard
Nicol Williamson
Little John
Ronnie Barker
Friar Tuck
Denholm Elliott
Will Scarlett
Kenneth Haigh
Sir Ranulf
Ian Holm
Ian Holm
King John
Bill Maynard
Mercadier
Director Richard Lester
Writer James Goldman
Composer John Barry
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1976
Online premiere 1 May 2021
World premiere 11 March 1976
Release date
11 March 1976 Russia 18+
21 October 1976 Denmark
11 February 1977 Finland
26 October 1977 France
12 November 1976 Germany
26 May 1976 Great Britain
10 September 1976 Ireland PG
13 August 1976 Japan
11 March 1976 Kazakhstan
27 January 1978 Mexico
25 August 1976 Netherlands
17 July 1977 Poland
2 January 1977 Portugal
19 July 1977 Spain
8 May 1977 Sweden
12 March 1976 USA
11 March 1976 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $5,000,000
Production Columbia Pictures, Rastar Pictures
Also known as
Robin and Marian, Robin y Marian, La rose et la flèche, Robin e Marian, A Flecha e a Rosa, La gran aventura de Robin y Marian, Powrót Robin Hooda, Robin és Marian, Robin Hood - Äventyrens man, Robin Hood og Marian, Robin i Marian, Robin ja Marian, Robin og Marian, Robin şi Marian, Robin und Marian, Robinas ir Merijon, The Ballad of Robin and Marian, The Death of Robin, The Return of Robin Hood, To rodo kai to velos, Το ρόδο και το βέλος, Робин и Мариан, Робин и Маријана, Робин и Мэриан, Робін та Меріен, ロビンとマリアン, 羅賓漢與瑪莉安, Robin i Marijana, Робiн та Мерiен

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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