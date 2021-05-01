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Film rating
6.4
Rate12 votes
6.5IMDb
Quotes
[Robin Hood comes back from the Crusades]
Maid MarianYou never wrote.
Robin HoodI don't know how.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.