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Poster of Ash Wednesday
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Ash Wednesday
5.2

Ash Wednesday

, 1973
Ash Wednesday
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Ash Wednesday
5.2

Cast

Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Barbara Sawyer
Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda
Mark Sawyer
Helmut Berger
Erich
Keith Baxter
David
Maurice Teynac
Doctor Lambert
Margaret Blye
Kate Sawyer
Monique van Vooren
German Woman
Henning Schlüter
Bridge Player
Dino Mele
Mario
Kathy Van Lypps
Mandy
Director Larry Peerce
Writer Jean-Claude Tramont
Composer Maurice Jarre
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 1 November 1973
Release date
1 November 1973 Russia 18+
1 January 1975 Austria 12
1 November 1973 Kazakhstan
1 November 1973 USA
1 November 1973 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production New Gold Entertainment, Sagittarius Productions
Also known as
Ash Wednesday, Miércoles de ceniza, Die Rivalin, Aske Onsdag, Barbara Sawyer and Her Beauticians, Der Preis der Schönheit, Etter den søte kløe, Les noces de cendres, Mercoledì delle ceneri, Meu Corpo em Tuas Mãos, Miercurea Cenușii, Porque morre o nosso amor?, Rivalerna, Środa popielcowa, Unutulan hatıralar, Δεν μπορούμε να ζούμε με αναμνήσεις, Πλαστές καταστάσεις, День покаяния, 別離（1974）

Film rating

5.2
Rate 14 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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