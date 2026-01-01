Ash Wednesday, Miércoles de ceniza, Die Rivalin, Aske Onsdag, Barbara Sawyer and Her Beauticians, Der Preis der Schönheit, Etter den søte kløe, Les noces de cendres, Mercoledì delle ceneri, Meu Corpo em Tuas Mãos, Miercurea Cenușii, Porque morre o nosso amor?, Rivalerna, Środa popielcowa, Unutulan hatıralar, Δεν μπορούμε να ζούμε με αναμνήσεις, Πλαστές καταστάσεις, День покаяния, 別離（1974）
Film rating
5.2
Rate14 votes
5.1IMDb
Quotes
Mark SawyerWe can't live on memories.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.