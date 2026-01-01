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Filmography
Madeleine Besson
Madeleine Besson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madeleine Besson
Madeleine Besson
Madeleine Besson
Date of Birth
28 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
4.7
18 ans après
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
2003
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
4.7
18 ans après
18 ans après
Romantic, Comedy
2003, France
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