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Madeleine Besson Madeleine Besson
Kinoafisha Persons Madeleine Besson

Madeleine Besson

Madeleine Besson

Date of Birth
28 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

18 ans après 4.7
18 ans après (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
18 ans après 4.7
18 ans après 18 ans après
Romantic, Comedy 2003, France
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