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Filmography
Audu Paden
Audu Paden
Kinoafisha
Persons
Audu Paden
Audu Paden
Audu Paden
Date of Birth
20 December 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Producer
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.0
Monster High: 13 Wishes
(2013)
6.9
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love?
(2012)
6.9
Monster High: Friday Night Frights
(2011)
Filmography
6.9
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Animation
2014, USA
6.7
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
Animation
2014, USA
7
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Animation
2013, USA
6.1
Monster High: Ghouls Rule!
Monster High: Ghouls Rule!
Animation, Family
2012, USA
6.8
Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores
Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores
Animation
2012, USA
6.9
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love?
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love?
Animation, Romantic
2012, USA
6.9
Monster High: Friday Night Frights
Monster High: Friday Night Frights
Animation
2011, USA
4.5
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure
2005, USA
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