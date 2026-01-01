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Audu Paden Audu Paden
Kinoafisha Persons Audu Paden

Audu Paden

Audu Paden

Date of Birth
20 December 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Producer
Actor type
Voice actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Monster High: 13 Wishes 7.0
Monster High: 13 Wishes (2013)
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love? 6.9
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love? (2012)
Monster High: Friday Night Frights 6.9
Monster High: Friday Night Frights (2011)

Filmography

Monster High: Freaky Fusion 6.9
Monster High: Freaky Fusion Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Animation 2014, USA
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action! 6.7
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action! Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
Animation 2014, USA
Monster High: 13 Wishes 7
Monster High: 13 Wishes Monster High: 13 Wishes
Animation 2013, USA
Monster High: Ghouls Rule! 6.1
Monster High: Ghouls Rule! Monster High: Ghouls Rule!
Animation, Family 2012, USA
Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores 6.8
Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores
Animation 2012, USA
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love? 6.9
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love? Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love?
Animation, Romantic 2012, USA
Monster High: Friday Night Frights 6.9
Monster High: Friday Night Frights Monster High: Friday Night Frights
Animation 2011, USA
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild 4.5
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 2005, USA
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