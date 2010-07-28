ProductionWarner Bros., Village Roadshow Pictures, CD2 Films
Also known as
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Como perros y gatos 2: La venganza de Kitty Galore, Cats & Dogs 2, Cães e Gatos: A Vingança de Kitty Galore, Caini si pisici: Razbunarea lui Kitty Galore, Cani & gatti - La vendetta di Kitty, Cats & Dogs - Die Rache der Kitty Kahlohr, Cats & Dogs 2: Tinkles' Revenge, Cats & Dogs: De wraak van Kitty Galore, Chats et chiens: La revanche de Kitty Galore, Comme chiens et chats: La revanche de Kitty Galore, Como Cães e Gatos 2: A Vingança de Kitty Galore, Como perros y gatos: La revancha de Kitty Galore, Como perros y gatos: La venganza de Kitty Galore, Đại Chiến Chó Mèo: Sự Trả Thù Của Kitty Galore, Hund og kat imellem - Kitty Galores hævn, Jako kočky a psi: Pomsta prohnané Kitty, Kassid ja koerad 2: Kiisu kättemaks, Katės ir šunys: kačių kerštas, Kediler ve Köpekler: Kitty Galore'un İntikamı, Kissat ja koirat - Katti Katalan kosto, Klavim neged hatulim: nikmata shel Kitty, Kutyák és macskák: A rusnya macska bosszúja, O mačkama i psima: Osveta Kitty Galore, Par kaķiem un suņiem 2: Kaķenes atriebība, Psy i koty: Odwet Kitty, San to skylo me ti gata 2: I ekdikisi tis Kitty Galore, Som hund och katt - Kitty Galores hämnd, Som hund og katt: Kittys hevn, Σαν το σκύλο με τη γάτα 2: Η εκδίκηση της Κίτι Γκαλόρ, Као пас и мачка: Освета Кити Галор, Кішки проти собак: Помста Кітті Ґалор, Котки и кучета: Отмъщението на Кити, Кошки против собак: Месть Китти Галор, म्याऊँ म्याऊँ और भौं भौं, キャッツ＆ドッグス 地球最大の肉球大戦争, 貓狗大戰：珍珠貓大反撲, Cani & gatti: La vendetta di Kitty Galore 3D, Cats and Dogs The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Cats und Dogs - Die Rache der Kitty Kahlohr, Chats & Chiens - La revanche de kitty Galore, Como Perros y Gatos 2 La Revancha de Kitty Galore, Hung og Kat imellem 2 - Kitty Galores Hævn, Som Hund og Katt 2 - Kittys hevn, 貓狗鬥多番, Cats & Dogs 2: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Cats & Dogs- The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Como perros y gatos 2, Som Hund och Katt: Kitty Galores Hämnd, Chats & chiens: La revanche de Kitty Galore, como Cães e Gatos 2 - A Vingança de Kitty Galore, Cães e Gatos 2 :A Vingança de Kitty Galore, 猫狗大战2：猫怪的复仇