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Poster of Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
5.9
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore - Trailer with voice-over
Kinoafisha Films Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
5.9

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore

, 2009
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
5.9
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore - Trailer with voice-over
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore  Trailer with voice-over

Synopsis

The ongoing war between the canine and feline species is put on hold when they join forces to thwart a rogue cat spy with her own sinister plans for conquest.

Cast

Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka
James Marsden
James Marsden
Diggs
Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
Butch
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate
Catherine
Bette Midler
Bette Midler
Kitty Galore
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris
Lou
Michael Clarke Duncan
Michael Clarke Duncan
Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes
Mr. Tinkles
Fred Armisen
Fred Armisen
Chris O'Donnell
Chris O'Donnell
Shane
Chris O'Dowd
Chris O'Dowd
Jack McBrayer
Jack McBrayer
Chuck
Director Brad Peyton
Writer Steve Bencich, Glenn Ficarra, Ron J. Friedman, John Requa
Composer Christopher Lennertz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 4 August 2010
World premiere 28 July 2010
Release date
29 July 2010 Russia КАРО Премьер 0+
16 September 2010 Australia
29 July 2010 Belarus
30 July 2010 Brazil
12 August 2010 Czechia
13 August 2010 Finland
4 August 2010 France
12 August 2010 Germany
4 August 2010 Great Britain
23 September 2010 Greece
17 September 2010 Italy
29 July 2010 Kazakhstan
28 July 2010 Netherlands
13 August 2010 Poland
2 September 2010 Portugal
13 August 2010 Romania
16 September 2010 South Korea ALL
12 August 2010 Spain A
30 July 2010 USA
29 July 2010 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $85,000,000
Worldwide Gross $112,483,764
Production Warner Bros., Village Roadshow Pictures, CD2 Films
Also known as
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Como perros y gatos 2: La venganza de Kitty Galore, Cats & Dogs 2, Cães e Gatos: A Vingança de Kitty Galore, Caini si pisici: Razbunarea lui Kitty Galore, Cani & gatti - La vendetta di Kitty, Cats & Dogs - Die Rache der Kitty Kahlohr, Cats & Dogs 2: Tinkles' Revenge, Cats & Dogs: De wraak van Kitty Galore, Chats et chiens: La revanche de Kitty Galore, Comme chiens et chats: La revanche de Kitty Galore, Como Cães e Gatos 2: A Vingança de Kitty Galore, Como perros y gatos: La revancha de Kitty Galore, Como perros y gatos: La venganza de Kitty Galore, Đại Chiến Chó Mèo: Sự Trả Thù Của Kitty Galore, Hund og kat imellem - Kitty Galores hævn, Jako kočky a psi: Pomsta prohnané Kitty, Kassid ja koerad 2: Kiisu kättemaks, Katės ir šunys: kačių kerštas, Kediler ve Köpekler: Kitty Galore'un İntikamı, Kissat ja koirat - Katti Katalan kosto, Klavim neged hatulim: nikmata shel Kitty, Kutyák és macskák: A rusnya macska bosszúja, O mačkama i psima: Osveta Kitty Galore, Par kaķiem un suņiem 2: Kaķenes atriebība, Psy i koty: Odwet Kitty, San to skylo me ti gata 2: I ekdikisi tis Kitty Galore, Som hund och katt - Kitty Galores hämnd, Som hund og katt: Kittys hevn, Σαν το σκύλο με τη γάτα 2: Η εκδίκηση της Κίτι Γκαλόρ, Као пас и мачка: Освета Кити Галор, Кішки проти собак: Помста Кітті Ґалор, Котки и кучета: Отмъщението на Кити, Кошки против собак: Месть Китти Галор, म्याऊँ म्याऊँ और भौं भौं, キャッツ＆ドッグス　地球最大の肉球大戦争, 貓狗大戰：珍珠貓大反撲, Cani & gatti: La vendetta di Kitty Galore 3D, Cats and Dogs The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Cats und Dogs - Die Rache der Kitty Kahlohr, Chats & Chiens - La revanche de kitty Galore, Como Perros y Gatos 2 La Revancha de Kitty Galore, Hung og Kat imellem 2 - Kitty Galores Hævn, Som Hund og Katt 2 - Kittys hevn, 貓狗鬥多番, Cats & Dogs 2: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Cats & Dogs- The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Como perros y gatos 2, Som Hund och Katt: Kitty Galores Hämnd, Chats & chiens: La revanche de Kitty Galore, como Cães e Gatos 2 - A Vingança de Kitty Galore, Cães e Gatos 2 :A Vingança de Kitty Galore, 猫狗大战2：猫怪的复仇

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore - Trailer with voice-over
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore Trailer with voice-over
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore - Featurette 2
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore Featurette 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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