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Poster of Cat Tale
Cat Tale - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Cat Tale

Cat Tale

, 2010
Cat Tale
USA / Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Cat Tale
Cat Tale - Teaser
Cat Tale  Teaser

Cast

Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci
Catherine O'Hara
Catherine O'Hara
Elisha Cuthbert
Elisha Cuthbert
David Cross
David Cross
Sean Astin
Sean Astin
Fred Willard
Fred Willard
Jerry O'Connell
Jerry O'Connell
Jerry O'Connell
Jerry O'Connell
Director Fliks Ip
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 9 September 2008
Release date
9 September 2008 Russia 0+
9 September 2008 Kazakhstan
9 September 2008 Ukraine

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Cat Tale - Teaser
Cat Tale Teaser
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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