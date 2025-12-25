Ten-year-old Lisa, bullied in the decaying town of Rosenhill, finds a book that teaches her to become a superhero. As "Red Mask," she must face a ruthless crime boss and her fears, learning that true heroism lies in compassion and courage.
ProductionStiller Studios, Det Norske Filminstituttet, Nordisk Film & TV-Fond
Also known as
Handbok för superhjältar, Håndbog for superhelte, Håndbog for superhelte - Den røde maske, Håndbok for superhelter, Käsikirja supersankareille, Manual para superhéroes: La máscara Roja, Szuperhősök kézikönyve, handbook for superheroes