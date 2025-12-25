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Poster of Handbok för superhjältar
5.2
Handbok för superhjältar - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Handbok för superhjältar
5.2

Handbok för superhjältar

, 2025
Handbok för superhjältar
Sweden / Adventure, Animation, Family
Trailers
Going 7
Not going 1
Poster of Handbok för superhjältar
5.2
Going 7
Not going 1
Handbok för superhjältar - Dubbed trailer
Handbok för superhjältar  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Ten-year-old Lisa, bullied in the decaying town of Rosenhill, finds a book that teaches her to become a superhero. As "Red Mask," she must face a ruthless crime boss and her fears, learning that true heroism lies in compassion and courage.

Cast

Malte Gårdinger
Malte Gårdinger
Robert
Gizem Erdogan
Gizem Erdogan
Rebecka
Robert Gustafsson
Robert Gustafsson
Steve
Suzanne Reuter
Suzanne Reuter
Caroline
Shebly Niavarani
Shebly Niavarani
Oscar
Adam Kais
Adam Kais
Nick
Shima Niavarani
Shima Niavarani
Olga
Elle Kari Bergenrud
Elle Kari Bergenrud
Lisa
Seth Ericson
Seth Ericson
Multiple characters
Toussaint Chiza Tusse
Toussaint Chiza Tusse
Max
Katja Wester
Katja Wester
Wolfgang
Patrik Forsberg
Patrik Forsberg
Ringmaster
Writer Patrik Forsberg, Anoo Bhagavan, Agnes Våhlund, Elias Våhlund
Composer Jonah Nilsson
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 25 December 2025
Release date
2 April 2026 Russia Экспонента
30 January 2026 Finland
9 April 2026 Kazakhstan 6+
9 April 2026 Kyrgyzstan
25 December 2026 Poland
4 September 2026 Romania
12 August 2026 Spain
25 December 2025 Sweden 7
Budget 46,000,000 SEK
Worldwide Gross $839,271
Production Stiller Studios, Det Norske Filminstituttet, Nordisk Film & TV-Fond
Also known as
Handbok för superhjältar, Håndbog for superhelte, Håndbog for superhelte - Den røde maske, Håndbok for superhelter, Käsikirja supersankareille, Manual para superhéroes: La máscara Roja, Szuperhősök kézikönyve, handbook for superheroes

Cartoon rating

5.2
Rate 13 votes
5.1 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Updated 23 July 2026

Film Trailers

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Handbok för superhjältar - Dubbed trailer
Handbok för superhjältar Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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