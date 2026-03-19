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Poster of Нелегал. Через Мексику
7.0
Нелегал. Через Мексику - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Нелегал. Через Мексику
7.0

Нелегал. Через Мексику

, 2026
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Kyrgyzstan / Drama
Trailers
Going 56
Not going 3
Poster of Нелегал. Через Мексику
7.0
Going 56
Not going 3
Нелегал. Через Мексику - Trailer
Нелегал. Через Мексику  Trailer

Cast

Emil Esenaliev
Emil Esenaliev
Rauan Ahmedov
Rauan Ahmedov
Aisanat Edigeeva
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 19 March 2026
Release date
2 April 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
19 March 2026 Kyrgyzstan 18+

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
Write review
Updated 21 July 2026

Film Trailers

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Нелегал. Через Мексику - Trailer
Нелегал. Через Мексику Trailer
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