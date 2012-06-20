Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of It's a Disaster
Poster of It's a Disaster
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films It's a Disaster

It's a Disaster

It's a Disaster 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Four couples meet for Sunday brunch only to discover they are stuck in a house together as the world may be about to end.
It's a Disaster - trailer
It's a Disaster  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 20 June 2012
Release date
20 June 2012 Russia 16+
12 April 2013 Australia
25 September 2014 Germany
20 June 2012 Kazakhstan
6 June 2013 Poland
12 April 2013 USA
20 June 2012 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $500,000
Worldwide Gross $60,818
Production Vacationeer Productions, Attainment Media Group, ARM Entertainment (II)
Also known as
It's a Disaster, Bu Bir Felaket, Bữa Tiệc Cuối Cùng, É um Desastre, It's a Disaster - Bist du bereit?, See on katastroof, Taka piękna katastrofa, To party tis katastrofis, Το πάρτι της καταστροφής, Το πάρτυ της καταστροφής, Това е катастрофа, Это катастрофа
Director
Todd Berger
Cast
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles
America Ferrera
America Ferrera
David Cross
David Cross
Rachel Boston
Erinn Hayes
Cast and Crew
Similar films for It's a Disaster
Viral 5.8
Viral (2016)
Safety Not Guaranteed 6.4
Safety Not Guaranteed (2012)
Our Idiot Brother 6.4
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
The Dry Land 5.6
The Dry Land (2010)
Right at Your Door 6.1
Right at Your Door (2006)
Scary Movie 2 5.4
Scary Movie 2 (2001)
Band Aid 6.6
Band Aid (2017)
Stars in Shorts 6.7
Stars in Shorts (2012)
Special Correspondents 5.9
Special Correspondents (2016)
Holly Slept Over 5.4
Holly Slept Over (2020)
Our Family Wedding 5.1
Our Family Wedding (2010)
The Grand 5.9
The Grand (2007)

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Tracy You know, I never went to Europe. Never. Not once. I never even went to Montreal, which I hear is very European. I never went scuba diving. I never went to the ballet. I've never been in love. I've never even watched The Wire.
Glen All of those things are overrated. Except for The Wire. That's really good. Last season's not very good, but...
Film Trailers All trailers
It's a Disaster - trailer
It's a Disaster Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more