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Poster of Moshenniki
Moshenniki - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki

Moshenniki

, 2026
Moshenniki
Kazakhstan / Drama
Trailers
Going 33
Not going 2
Poster of Moshenniki
Going 33
Not going 2
Moshenniki - trailer
Moshenniki  trailer

Cast

Rustem Omarov
Yerzhan Tusupov
Yerzhan Tusupov
Bopesh Zhandayev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 2 April 2026
Release date
2 April 2026 Kazakhstan 16+
9 April 2026 Kyrgyzstan 18+
9 April 2026 Uzbekistan

Film rating

0.0
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Film Trailers

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Moshenniki - trailer
Moshenniki Trailer
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