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Moshenniki
Moshenniki
, 2026
Moshenniki
Kazakhstan / Drama
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Moshenniki
trailer
trailer
Cast
Rustem Omarov
Yerzhan Tusupov
Bopesh Zhandayev
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Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
2 hours 18 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
2 April 2026
Release date
2 April 2026
Kazakhstan
16+
9 April 2026
Kyrgyzstan
18+
9 April 2026
Uzbekistan
Film rating
0.0
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6
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