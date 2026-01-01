The Black Shield of Falworth, Der eiserne Ritter von Falworth, El escudo negro, Coraza negra, Crni stit folvorta, Crni štit Folvorta, Czarna tarcza rodu Falworth, Den svarta skölden, Det sorte skjold, Falworth fekete pajzsa, Falworthi must kilp, Het zwarte schild, Kongens ridder, Le bouclier noir, Le chevalier du roi, Lo scudo dei Falworth, Men of Iron, Mustan kilven ritari, O Escudo Negro, O Escudo Negro de Falworth, O ippotis tou vasileos, Scutul negru de Falworth, Svarta sköldens riddare, The Black Shield, Черный щит Фолуорта, フォルウォスの黒楯
Film rating
6.4
Rate14 votes
6.4IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Myles Falworth[after holding a stone in his outstretched arm for a long length of time]My arm feels as if it shall fall off.
Francis GascoyneThat's alright, you'll be allowed to use the other.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.