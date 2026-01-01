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Poster of The Black Shield of Falworth
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Black Shield of Falworth
6.4

The Black Shield of Falworth

, 1954
The Black Shield of Falworth
USA / Romantic, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Black Shield of Falworth
6.4

Synopsis

Peasant Myles Falworth is trained for knighthood and is groomed by various nobles to defeat the evil Earl of Alban who's plotting to usurp King Henry IV's throne.

Cast

Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
Myles
Janet Leigh
Janet Leigh
Lady Anne
David Farrar
Gilbert Blunt, Earl of Alban
Barbara Rush
Meg
Herbert Menzies Marshall
William , Earl of Mackworth
Torin Thatcher
Sir James
Dan O'Herlihy
Prince Hal
Patrick O'Neal
Walter Blunt
Craig Hill
Francis Gascoyne
Ian Keith
King Henry IV
Director Rudolph Maté
Writer Oscar Brodney, Howard Pyle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 2 September 1954
Release date
1 January 1955 Brazil
2 September 1954 France TP
17 December 1954 Germany
14 October 1954 Great Britain
14 December 1954 Portugal
2 September 1954 USA
Budget $1,171,750
Production Universal International Pictures (UI)
Also known as
The Black Shield of Falworth, Der eiserne Ritter von Falworth, El escudo negro, Coraza negra, Crni stit folvorta, Crni štit Folvorta, Czarna tarcza rodu Falworth, Den svarta skölden, Det sorte skjold, Falworth fekete pajzsa, Falworthi must kilp, Het zwarte schild, Kongens ridder, Le bouclier noir, Le chevalier du roi, Lo scudo dei Falworth, Men of Iron, Mustan kilven ritari, O Escudo Negro, O Escudo Negro de Falworth, O ippotis tou vasileos, Scutul negru de Falworth, Svarta sköldens riddare, The Black Shield, Черный щит Фолуорта, フォルウォスの黒楯

Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb

Quotes

Myles Falworth [after holding a stone in his outstretched arm for a long length of time] My arm feels as if it shall fall off.
Francis Gascoyne That's alright, you'll be allowed to use the other.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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