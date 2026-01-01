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Poster of Pastorale
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Pastorale
7.2

Pastorale

, 1976
Pastorali
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Pastorale
7.2

Cast

Nestor Pipia
Neighbour
Rezo Charkhalashvili
Man with jeep
Lia Jugeli
Nana Ioseliani
Eduki, a young peasant
Tamar Gabarashvili
Musician
Mikhail Naneishvili
Musician
Nukri Davitashvili
Musician
Baia Matsaberidze
Musician
Qsenia Pipia
Neighbour
Vaxtang Eremashvili
Director Otar Iosseliani
Writer Revaz Inanishvili, Otar Iosseliani, Otar Mekhrishvili
Composer Temur Bakuradze
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 7 December 1975
Release date
8 November 1987 Hungary
8 April 1995 Japan
28 May 1985 Portugal
15 November 1987 Sweden
2 July 1979 USSR
Production Georgia-Film
Also known as
Pastorali, Pastoral, Pastorale, Пастораль, Ein Sommer auf dem Dorf, Pastoraali, Pastorala, Pastorałka, Pasztorál, Παστοράλε, Пасторал, 田园牧歌, 田園詩

Film rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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