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Poster of There Once was a Singing Blackbird
6.8
Kinoafisha Films There Once was a Singing Blackbird
6.8

There Once was a Singing Blackbird

, 1971
Lived Once a Song-Thrush
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of There Once was a Singing Blackbird
6.8

Cast

Gela Kandelaki
Gia Agladze
Gogi Chkheidze
Gogi
Jansug Kakhidze
Dirizher
Irine Jandieri
Ballerina Lia
Marina Kartsivadze
Gia's Girlfriend
Nugzar Erkomaishvili
Nugzar
Dea Ivanidze
T. Gedevanishvili
Revaz Baramidze
Elene Landia
Irina Mdivani
Irakli Kokrashvili
Director Otar Iosseliani
Writer Dimitri Eristavi, Otar Iosseliani, Sh. Kakichashvili, Semyon Lungin
Composer Temur Bakuradze
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 6 December 1970
Release date
20 October 1974 Germany
11 July 1972 USSR
Production Georgia-Film
Also known as
Iko shashvi mgalobeli, Die Singdrossel, Es war einmal eine Singdrossel, Once Upon a Time There Was a Singing Blackbird, Жил певчий дрозд, Był sobie drozd, C'era una volta un merlo canterino, Élt egyszer egy énekes rigó, Er was eens een zanglijster, Era uma vez um melro cantor, Érase una vez un mirlo cantor, Il était une fois un merle chanteur, Lived Once a Song-Thrush, Oli kerran laulurastas, There Once Was a Singing Blackbird, Žil zpívající drozd, Ήταν ένας τραγουδιστής κότσυφας, 日常生活, 曾经活着的画眉鸟, 曾经的云雀, 歌うつぐみがおりました, Zhil Pevchiy Drozd

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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