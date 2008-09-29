Lincesa What happen to you?

Félix I got into a fight with a... bear, a really big one. Sometimes, i can't control my wild instinct.

Lincesa You sure you didn't electrocute yourself on the fence?

Félix [pauses]

Lincesa Your hair is standing on air, you got burn marks on your paws, and well, i saw you when i got here.

Félix I... i didn't want you to think i was one of those tamed cats.