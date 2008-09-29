Quotes
Lincesa What happen to you?
Félix I got into a fight with a... bear, a really big one. Sometimes, i can't control my wild instinct.
Lincesa You sure you didn't electrocute yourself on the fence?
Félix [pauses]
Lincesa Your hair is standing on air, you got burn marks on your paws, and well, i saw you when i got here.
Félix I... i didn't want you to think i was one of those tamed cats.
Lincesa Be careful! There are only a few of us left. And there will be even fewer if you keep having accidents like that.