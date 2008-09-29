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Poster of El lince perdido
5.8
Kinoafisha Films El lince perdido
5.8

El lince perdido

, 2008
El lince perdido
Spain / Animation, Comedy / 18+
Poster of El lince perdido
5.8

Cast

David Robles
Félix
Cecilia Santiago
Beeea
Conchi López
Astarté
Abraham Aguilar
Gus
Julio Núñez
Noé
Roberto Cuenca Martínez
Noé
Stephen Hughes
Nurse 1
Stephen Hughes
Nurse 1
Stephen Hughes
Nurse 1
Carlos del Pino
Rupert
Pepa Castro
Doctora
Beatriz Berciano
Lincesa
Director Raul Garcia, Manuel Sicilia
Writer Manuel Sicilia, Raul Garcia, Jose E. Machuca, Valentín Fernández-Tubau
Composer Sergio de la Puente
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 17 January 2011
World premiere 29 September 2008
Release date
17 January 2011 Germany
30 July 2010 Poland
25 December 2008 Spain
25 December 2008 USA
MPAA PG
Also known as
El lince perdido, The Missing Lynx, Felix en het Geheim van de Verdwenen Vriendjes, O Lince Perdido, Felix - den uheldige helt, Félix & Cie, Felix l'ultima lince, Gaupe på rømmen, Kayıp Kedi Felix, Mèo Rừng, På rymmen med Felix och hans vänner, Panikos sto dasos: I apodrasi tou Felix Lynx, Rys i spólka, Schlau wie ein Luchs, Пропавший рысенок, Kadunud Ilves, Lynx Adventure, Félix et Cie, Missing Lynx, Ryś i spółka

Cartoon rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 

Quotes

Lincesa What happen to you?
Félix I got into a fight with a... bear, a really big one. Sometimes, i can't control my wild instinct.
Lincesa You sure you didn't electrocute yourself on the fence?
Félix [pauses]
Lincesa Your hair is standing on air, you got burn marks on your paws, and well, i saw you when i got here.
Félix I... i didn't want you to think i was one of those tamed cats.
Lincesa Be careful! There are only a few of us left. And there will be even fewer if you keep having accidents like that.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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