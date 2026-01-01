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Filmography
Manuel Sicilia
Manuel Sicilia
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manuel Sicilia
Manuel Sicilia
Manuel Sicilia
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
6.4
Justin and the Knights of Valour
(2013)
5.8
El lince perdido
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Year
All
2013
2008
All
2
Films
2
Writer
2
Director
2
6.4
Justin and the Knights of Valour
Justin y la espada del valor
Animation
2013, Spain
Watch trailer
5.8
El lince perdido
El lince perdido
Animation, Comedy
2008, Spain
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