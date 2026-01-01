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Manuel Sicilia Manuel Sicilia
Kinoafisha Persons Manuel Sicilia

Manuel Sicilia

Manuel Sicilia

Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

Justin and the Knights of Valour 6.4
Justin and the Knights of Valour (2013)
El lince perdido 5.8
El lince perdido (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Justin and the Knights of Valour 6.4
Justin and the Knights of Valour Justin y la espada del valor
Animation 2013, Spain
Watch trailer
El lince perdido 5.8
El lince perdido El lince perdido
Animation, Comedy 2008, Spain
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