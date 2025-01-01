Menu
Anatoly Solonitsyn

Date of Birth
30 August 1930
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
11 June 1982

Popular Films

The Ascent 8.4
The Ascent (1976)
Muzhiki!.. 7.8
Muzhiki!.. (1981)
Andrei Rublev 7.8
Andrei Rublev (1966)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 18 Films
The Train Has Stopped 7.4
The Train Has Stopped Ostanovilsya poezd
Drama 1982, USSR
Muzhiki!.. 7.8
Muzhiki!.. Muzhiki!
Romantic 1981, USSR
The Mysterious Old Man 5.8
The Mysterious Old Man Tainstvennyy starik
Adventure 1981, USSR
Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky 7.3
Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky Dvadtsat shest dney iz zhizni Dostoevskogo
Romantic, History, Biography 1980, USSR
Scenes from Life of People on Leave 7
Scenes from Life of People on Leave Iz zhizni otdykhayushchikh
Romantic, Drama 1980, USSR
Stalker 7.7
Stalker Stalker
Crime, Sci-Fi 1979, USSR
The Turning Point 7.2
The Turning Point Povorot
Drama 1978, USSR
Presage victory
Presage victory Presage victory
Drama 1978, USSR
The Ascent 8.4
The Ascent Voskhozhdenie
War, Drama, History 1976, USSR
The Mirror 7.3
The Mirror The Mirror
Drama 1974, USSR
At Home Among Strangers 7.7
At Home Among Strangers Svoy sredi chuzhikh, chuzhoy sredi svoikh
Action, Drama 1974, USSR
Under a Stone Sky 6.3
Under a Stone Sky Under en steinhimmel
Drama, War 1974, USSR / Norway
Solaris 7.6
Solaris Solyaris
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi, Romantic 1972, USSR
The Love of Mankind 7.2
The Love of Mankind Lyubit cheloveka
Drama 1972, USSR
The Prince and the Pauper 7
The Prince and the Pauper Prints i nishchiy
Adventure, Family 1972, USSR
Trial on the Road 7.4
Trial on the Road Proverka na dorogakh
Drama, War 1971, USSR
No Path Through Fire 7.4
No Path Through Fire V ogne broda net
War, Drama 1967, USSR
Andrei Rublev 7.8
Andrei Rublev Andrey Rublyov
History, Drama 1966, USSR

Photos

Анатолий Солоницын в образе Андрея Рублева Анатолий Солоницын Анатолий Солоницын Анатолий Солоницын Анатолий Солоницын Анатолий Солоницын
