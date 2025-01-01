Menu
Anatoly Solonitsyn
Anatoly Solonitsyn
Date of Birth
30 August 1930
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
11 June 1982
Popular Films
8.4
The Ascent
(1976)
7.8
Muzhiki!..
(1981)
7.8
Andrei Rublev
(1966)
7.4
The Train Has Stopped
Ostanovilsya poezd
Drama
1982, USSR
7.8
Muzhiki!..
Muzhiki!
Romantic
1981, USSR
5.8
The Mysterious Old Man
Tainstvennyy starik
Adventure
1981, USSR
7.3
Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky
Dvadtsat shest dney iz zhizni Dostoevskogo
Romantic, History, Biography
1980, USSR
7
Scenes from Life of People on Leave
Iz zhizni otdykhayushchikh
Romantic, Drama
1980, USSR
7.7
Stalker
Stalker
Crime, Sci-Fi
1979, USSR
Watch trailer
7.2
The Turning Point
Povorot
Drama
1978, USSR
Presage victory
Presage victory
Drama
1978, USSR
8.4
The Ascent
Voskhozhdenie
War, Drama, History
1976, USSR
7.3
The Mirror
The Mirror
Drama
1974, USSR
Watch trailer
7.7
At Home Among Strangers
Svoy sredi chuzhikh, chuzhoy sredi svoikh
Action, Drama
1974, USSR
Tickets
6.3
Under a Stone Sky
Under en steinhimmel
Drama, War
1974, USSR / Norway
7.6
Solaris
Solyaris
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi, Romantic
1972, USSR
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
The Love of Mankind
Lyubit cheloveka
Drama
1972, USSR
7
The Prince and the Pauper
Prints i nishchiy
Adventure, Family
1972, USSR
7.4
Trial on the Road
Proverka na dorogakh
Drama, War
1971, USSR
Watch trailer
7.4
No Path Through Fire
V ogne broda net
War, Drama
1967, USSR
7.8
Andrei Rublev
Andrey Rublyov
History, Drama
1966, USSR
