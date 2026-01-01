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Nikolay Zasukhin
Nikolay Zasukhin Nikolay Zasukhin
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Zasukhin

Nikolay Zasukhin

Nikolay Zasukhin

Date of Birth
7 April 1922
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
25 August 1992
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Action hero

Popular Films

At Home Among Strangers 7.7
At Home Among Strangers (1974)
Bitva za Moskvu 7.3
Bitva za Moskvu (1985)
Inspektor GAI 7.2
Inspektor GAI (1982)

Filmography

55 gradusov nizhe nulya 5.2
55 gradusov nizhe nulya 55 gradusov nizhe nulya
Drama 1986, USSR
Bitva za Moskvu 7.3
Bitva za Moskvu Bitva za Moskvu
War, Drama 1985, USSR / East Germany / Czechoslovakia / Viet Nam
TASS upolnomochen zayavit... 7.2
TASS upolnomochen zayavit...
Adventure, Detective, 1984, USSR
Gonki po vertikali 6.5
Gonki po vertikali
Drama, Crime 1983, USSR
Inspektor GAI 7.3
Inspektor GAI Inspektor GAI
Drama 1982, USSR
Territory 6.6
Territory Territoriya
Adventure 1979, USSR
Hozhdenie po mukam 7.2
Hozhdenie po mukam
Drama, History 1977, USSR
At Home Among Strangers 7.7
At Home Among Strangers Svoy sredi chuzhikh, chuzhoy sredi svoikh
Action, Drama 1974, USSR
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