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About
Filmography
Nikolay Zasukhin
Nikolay Zasukhin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Zasukhin
Nikolay Zasukhin
Nikolay Zasukhin
Date of Birth
7 April 1922
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
25 August 1992
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.7
At Home Among Strangers
(1974)
7.3
Bitva za Moskvu
(1985)
7.2
Inspektor GAI
(1982)
Filmography
5.2
55 gradusov nizhe nulya
55 gradusov nizhe nulya
Drama
1986, USSR
7.3
Bitva za Moskvu
Bitva za Moskvu
War, Drama
1985, USSR / East Germany / Czechoslovakia / Viet Nam
7.2
TASS upolnomochen zayavit...
Adventure, Detective,
1984, USSR
6.5
Gonki po vertikali
Drama, Crime
1983, USSR
7.3
Inspektor GAI
Inspektor GAI
Drama
1982, USSR
6.6
Territory
Territoriya
Adventure
1979, USSR
7.2
Hozhdenie po mukam
Drama, History
1977, USSR
7.7
At Home Among Strangers
Svoy sredi chuzhikh, chuzhoy sredi svoikh
Action, Drama
1974, USSR
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