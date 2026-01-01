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Poster of The Drummer's Fate
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Drummer's Fate
7.1

The Drummer's Fate

, 1955
Sudba barabanshchika
USSR / Drama, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Drummer's Fate
7.1

Cast

Daniil Sagal
Batashov
Sergei Yasinsky
Seryozha Batashov
Alla Larionova
Alla Larionova
Valentina
Andrei Abrikosov
Andrei Abrikosov
Polovchev
Viktor Khokhryakov
dyadya Vasya
Klavdiya Polovikova
Starukha
Aleksandr Lebedev
Aleksandr Lebedev
Yurka
Vasiliy Krasnoshchyokov
Kryuchkonosiy
Leonid Pirogov
starik Yakov
Nikolai Timofeyev
Grachkovskiy
Director Viktor Eisymont
Writer Arkadiy Gaydar, Liya Solomyanskaya
Composer Lev Shvarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 6 December 1955
Release date
23 March 1956 Russia 12+
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Sudba barabanshchika, A kisdobos, Das Schicksal des Trommlers, Rumpali, Sudbina dobošara, The Drummer's Fate, Судьба барабанщика, Drummer

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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