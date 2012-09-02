Menu
Aleksandr Lebedev
Aleksandr Lebedev
Aleksandr Lebedev
Aleksandr Lebedev
Aleksandr Lebedev
Date of Birth
26 December 1930
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
2 September 2012
Popular Films
8.3
Father of a Soldier
(1964)
6.7
Pavel Korchagin
(1956)
6.6
Judgment
(1962)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Romantic
War
Year
All
1979
1976
1964
1962
1959
1958
1956
All
8
Films
8
Actor
8
5.9
Tailcoat for shalopaya
Frak dlya shalopaya
Adventure, Family
1979, USSR
5.5
Na yasnyy ogon
Na yasnyy ogon
Adventure, War
1976, USSR
8.3
Father of a Soldier
Father of a Soldier
Drama, War
1964, USSR
6.6
Judgment
Sud
Crime, Drama
1962, USSR
6.1
The Sun Shines to Everyone
Solntse svetit vsem
Drama, Romantic
1959, USSR
6.1
Ulitsa molodosti
Ulitsa molodosti
Drama
1958, USSR
6.7
Pavel Korchagin
Pavel Korchagin
Drama
1956, USSR
6.1
Dragotsennyy podarok
Dragotsennyy podarok
Comedy, Family
1956, USSR
