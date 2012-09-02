Menu
Aleksandr Lebedev
Date of Birth
26 December 1930
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
2 September 2012

Popular Films

Father of a Soldier 8.3
Father of a Soldier (1964)
Pavel Korchagin 6.7
Pavel Korchagin (1956)
Judgment 6.6
Judgment (1962)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 8 Films 8 Actor 8
Tailcoat for shalopaya 5.9
Tailcoat for shalopaya Frak dlya shalopaya
Adventure, Family 1979, USSR
Na yasnyy ogon 5.5
Na yasnyy ogon Na yasnyy ogon
Adventure, War 1976, USSR
Father of a Soldier 8.3
Father of a Soldier Father of a Soldier
Drama, War 1964, USSR
Judgment 6.6
Judgment Sud
Crime, Drama 1962, USSR
The Sun Shines to Everyone 6.1
The Sun Shines to Everyone Solntse svetit vsem
Drama, Romantic 1959, USSR
Ulitsa molodosti 6.1
Ulitsa molodosti Ulitsa molodosti
Drama 1958, USSR
Pavel Korchagin 6.7
Pavel Korchagin Pavel Korchagin
Drama 1956, USSR
Dragotsennyy podarok 6.1
Dragotsennyy podarok Dragotsennyy podarok
Comedy, Family 1956, USSR
