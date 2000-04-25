Menu
Alla Larionova
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Alla Larionova
Alla Larionova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alla Larionova
Alla Larionova
Alla Larionova
Date of Birth
19 February 1931
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
25 April 2000
Popular Films
8.0
Come Here
(1965)
7.2
Magician
(1967)
7.2
Tri sestry
(1964)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
History
Romantic
Year
All
1988
1972
1969
1967
1965
1964
1960
1959
1955
1954
1953
1952
All
14
Films
14
Actress
14
5.7
Zapretnaya zona
Zapretnaya zona
Drama
1988, USSR
5.9
Seventh Skies
Sedmoye nebo
Romantic
1972, USSR
6
Staryy znakomyy
Staryy znakomyy
Comedy
1969, USSR
7.3
Magician
Fokusnik
Drama, Romantic
1967, USSR
6.9
Nights of Farewell
Tretya molodost
Biography, History, Drama
1965, France / USSR
8
Come Here
Ko mne, Mukhtar!
Drama
1965, USSR
7.2
Tri sestry
Tri sestry
Drama
1964, USSR
5.3
Thrice Resurrected
Trizhdy voskresshiy
Drama
1960, USSR
5.6
Mlechnyy Put
Mlechnyy Put
Romantic
1959, USSR
7
Twelfth Night
Dvenadtsataya noch
Comedy
1955, USSR
7
The Drummer's Fate
Sudba barabanshchika
Drama, Adventure
1955, USSR
6.9
The Anna Cross
Anna na shee
Drama
1954, USSR
6.3
Felix Dzerzhinsky
Vikhri vrazhdebnye
Biography, Drama
1953, USSR
6.1
Sadko
Sadko
Fairy Tale, Family
1952, USSR
