Alla Larionova
Date of Birth
19 February 1931
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
25 April 2000

Popular Films

Come Here 8.0
Come Here (1965)
Magician 7.2
Magician (1967)
Tri sestry 7.2
Tri sestry (1964)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 14 Films 14 Actress 14
Zapretnaya zona 5.7
Zapretnaya zona Zapretnaya zona
Drama 1988, USSR
Seventh Skies 5.9
Seventh Skies Sedmoye nebo
Romantic 1972, USSR
Staryy znakomyy 6
Staryy znakomyy Staryy znakomyy
Comedy 1969, USSR
Magician 7.3
Magician Fokusnik
Drama, Romantic 1967, USSR
Nights of Farewell 6.9
Nights of Farewell Tretya molodost
Biography, History, Drama 1965, France / USSR
Come Here 8
Come Here Ko mne, Mukhtar!
Drama 1965, USSR
Tri sestry 7.2
Tri sestry Tri sestry
Drama 1964, USSR
Thrice Resurrected 5.3
Thrice Resurrected Trizhdy voskresshiy
Drama 1960, USSR
Mlechnyy Put 5.6
Mlechnyy Put Mlechnyy Put
Romantic 1959, USSR
Twelfth Night 7
Twelfth Night Dvenadtsataya noch
Comedy 1955, USSR
The Drummer's Fate 7
The Drummer's Fate Sudba barabanshchika
Drama, Adventure 1955, USSR
The Anna Cross 6.9
The Anna Cross Anna na shee
Drama 1954, USSR
Felix Dzerzhinsky 6.3
Felix Dzerzhinsky Vikhri vrazhdebnye
Biography, Drama 1953, USSR
Sadko 6.1
Sadko Sadko
Fairy Tale, Family 1952, USSR
