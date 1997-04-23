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About
Filmography
Alex Ferris
Alex Ferris
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex Ferris
Alex Ferris
Alex Ferris
Date of Birth
23 April 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
The Time Traveler's Wife
(2009)
7.1
RV
(2006)
6.3
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2012
2010
2009
2006
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
5.2
In Their Skin
In Their Skin
Thriller
2012, Canada
Watch trailer
6.3
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Drama, Romantic
2010, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
The Time Traveler's Wife
The Time Traveler's Wife
Romantic, Drama, Sci-Fi
2009, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
RV
RV
Family, Adventure, Comedy
2006, Great Britain / Germany / USA
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