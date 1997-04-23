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Alex Ferris Alex Ferris
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Ferris

Alex Ferris

Alex Ferris

Date of Birth
23 April 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Time Traveler's Wife 7.3
The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)
RV 7.1
RV (2006)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid 6.3
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
In Their Skin 5.2
In Their Skin In Their Skin
Thriller 2012, Canada
Watch trailer
Diary of a Wimpy Kid 6.3
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Drama, Romantic 2010, USA
Watch trailer
The Time Traveler's Wife 7.3
The Time Traveler's Wife The Time Traveler's Wife
Romantic, Drama, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Watch trailer
RV 7.1
RV RV
Family, Adventure, Comedy 2006, Great Britain / Germany / USA
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