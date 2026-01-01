Menu
Kinoafisha Films Ragtime Ragtime Awards

Awards and nominations of Ragtime 1981

Academy Awards, USA 1982 Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982 Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
 New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983 BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Original Song
Nominee
