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About
Filmography
Emil Chau
Emil Chau
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emil Chau
Emil Chau
Emil Chau
Date of Birth
22 December 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.0
Supercop 2
(1993)
6.7
Mr. Nice Guy
(1997)
6.1
Mao yu tao hua yuan
(2018)
Filmography
6.1
Mao yu tao hua yuan
Mao yu tao hua yuan
Animation
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6
Gorgeous
Gorgeous
Romantic, Comedy, Action
1999, Hong Kong / Taiwan
6.7
Mr. Nice Guy
Yat goh hiu yan
Comedy, Action
1997, Hong Kong / Australia / USA
7
Supercop 2
Chao ji ji hua
Thriller, Comedy, Action
1993, Hong Kong
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