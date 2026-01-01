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Emil Chau
Emil Chau Emil Chau
Kinoafisha Persons Emil Chau

Emil Chau

Emil Chau

Date of Birth
22 December 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Voice actor

Popular Films

Supercop 2 7.0
Supercop 2 (1993)
Mr. Nice Guy 6.7
Mr. Nice Guy (1997)
Mao yu tao hua yuan 6.1
Mao yu tao hua yuan (2018)

Filmography

Mao yu tao hua yuan 6.1
Mao yu tao hua yuan Mao yu tao hua yuan
Animation 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Gorgeous 6
Gorgeous Gorgeous
Romantic, Comedy, Action 1999, Hong Kong / Taiwan
Mr. Nice Guy 6.7
Mr. Nice Guy Yat goh hiu yan
Comedy, Action 1997, Hong Kong / Australia / USA
Supercop 2 7
Supercop 2 Chao ji ji hua
Thriller, Comedy, Action 1993, Hong Kong
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