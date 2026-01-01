Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yu Rongguang
Yu Rongguang Yu Rongguang
Kinoafisha Persons Yu Rongguang

Yu Rongguang

Yu Rongguang

Date of Birth
30 August 1958 Birthday in 3 day(s)
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Shadow's Edge 7.8
The Shadow's Edge (2025)
Iron Monkey 7.5
Iron Monkey (1993)
Long ma jing shen 7.5
Long ma jing shen (2023)

Filmography

Panda Plan 2 5.2
Panda Plan 2 Panda Plan: The Magical Tribe
Action, Comedy, Family 2026, China
Watch trailer
Blades of the Guardians 7.1
Blades of the Guardians Biao ren
Action, Adventure, Drama 2026, China
Watch trailer
The Shadow's Edge 7.8
The Shadow's Edge Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
Long ma jing shen 7.5
Long ma jing shen Long ma jing shen
Action, Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Watch trailer
Sword Snow Stride
Sword Snow Stride
Drama, Action 2021, China
Restart the Earth 5.1
Restart the Earth Restart the Earth
Action 2021, China
Watch trailer
Joy of Life
Joy of Life
Drama, History, 2019, China
Police Story: Lockdown 6.8
Police Story: Lockdown Police Story
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Action 2013, China
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more