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Filmography
Yu Rongguang
Yu Rongguang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yu Rongguang
Yu Rongguang
Yu Rongguang
Date of Birth
30 August 1958
Birthday in 3 day(s)
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
(2025)
7.5
Iron Monkey
(1993)
7.5
Long ma jing shen
(2023)
Filmography
5.2
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan: The Magical Tribe
Action, Comedy, Family
2026, China
Watch trailer
7.1
Blades of the Guardians
Biao ren
Action, Adventure, Drama
2026, China
Watch trailer
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
7.5
Long ma jing shen
Long ma jing shen
Action, Comedy, Drama
2023, China
Watch trailer
Sword Snow Stride
Drama, Action
2021, China
5.1
Restart the Earth
Restart the Earth
Action
2021, China
Watch trailer
Joy of Life
Drama, History,
2019, China
6.8
Police Story: Lockdown
Police Story
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Action
2013, China
Watch trailer
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