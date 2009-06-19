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Poster of Labor Pains
5.6
Labor Pains - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Labor Pains
5.6

Labor Pains

, 2009
Labor Pains
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Labor Pains
5.6
Labor Pains - Dubbed trailer
Labor Pains  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A young woman pretends to be pregnant in order to avoid being fired from her job. When that gets her special treatment by everyone involved in her life, she tries to keep up the lie for nine months.

Cast

Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan
Thea Clayhill
Cheryl Hines
Cheryl Hines
Lisa DePardo
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Kristin
Chris Parnell
Chris Parnell
Jerry Steinwald
Luke Kirby
Luke Kirby
Nick Steinwald
Aaron Yoo
Aaron Yoo
Miles
Bridgit Mendler
Emma Clayhill
Kevin Covais
Greg
Bonnie Somerville
Bonnie Somerville
Suzi Cavandish
Creed Bratton
Creed Bratton
John Abbotts
Director Lara Shapiro
Writer Stacey Kramer, Lara Shapiro
Composer Andrew Hollander
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 19 June 2009
Release date
9 July 2009 Russia Каскад
9 July 2009 Belarus
9 December 2009 Germany
5 January 2010 Italy
9 July 2009 Kazakhstan
12 January 2010 Netherlands
19 June 2009 Romania
19 July 2009 USA
9 July 2009 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,895,782
Production Millennium Films, Millennium Films, Latitude Films
Also known as
Labor Pains, Casi embarazada, (K)ein bisschen schwanger, Afer-engyos, Bà Bầu Hờ, Doğum Sancıları, Dolors de part, Drôle de grossesse, En cloque mais pas trop, Grávida... Mas Pouco!, Incinta... o quasi, Kettu repussa, Kismamának áll a világ, Laikinai nėščia, Meu Trabalho é um Parto, Munca-i un travaliu, Porođajni bolovi, Prawo ciążenia, Šéfe, jsem v tom!, Šéfe, som v tom!, Store forventninger, Un trabajo embarazoso, Временно беременна, Родилни мъки, Тимчасово вагітна, 小資女孕轉日記, KEin bisschen Schwanger, Labour Pains, リンジー・ローハンの妊娠宣言！? ハリウッド式OLウォーズ

Film rating

5.6
Rate 29 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3609 In the Comedy genre  1001 In films of USA  2102 In films of 2009  143
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Labor Pains - Dubbed trailer
Labor Pains Dubbed trailer
Labor Pains - Trailer
Labor Pains Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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