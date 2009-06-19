5.6Labor Pains
Labor Pains, 2009
USA / Comedy / 18+
Synopsis
A young woman pretends to be pregnant in order to avoid being fired from her job. When that gets her special treatment by everyone involved in her life, she tries to keep up the lie for nine months.
Cast
Bridgit Mendler
Emma Clayhill
Kevin Covais
Greg
Director Lara Shapiro
Writer Stacey Kramer, Lara Shapiro
Composer Andrew Hollander
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 19 June 2009
Release date
|9 July 2009
|Russia
|Каскад
|9 July 2009
|Belarus
|9 December 2009
|Germany
|5 January 2010
|Italy
|9 July 2009
|Kazakhstan
|12 January 2010
|Netherlands
|19 June 2009
|Romania
|19 July 2009
|USA
|9 July 2009
|Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,895,782
Production Millennium Films, Millennium Films, Latitude Films
Also known as
Labor Pains, Casi embarazada, (K)ein bisschen schwanger, Afer-engyos, Bà Bầu Hờ, Doğum Sancıları, Dolors de part, Drôle de grossesse, En cloque mais pas trop, Grávida... Mas Pouco!, Incinta... o quasi, Kettu repussa, Kismamának áll a világ, Laikinai nėščia, Meu Trabalho é um Parto, Munca-i un travaliu, Porođajni bolovi, Prawo ciążenia, Šéfe, jsem v tom!, Šéfe, som v tom!, Store forventninger, Un trabajo embarazoso, Временно беременна, Родилни мъки, Тимчасово вагітна, 小資女孕轉日記, KEin bisschen Schwanger, Labour Pains, リンジー・ローハンの妊娠宣言！? ハリウッド式OLウォーズ
Updated 12 November 2020
Film TrailersAll trailers
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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