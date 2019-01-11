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Poster of The Last Laugh
5.6
Kinoafisha Films The Last Laugh
5.6

The Last Laugh

, 2019
The Last Laugh
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Last Laugh
5.6

Cast

Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase
Al Hart
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss
Buddy Green
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell
Doris Lovejoy
Kate Micucci
Kate Micucci
Jeannie
Chris Parnell
Chris Parnell
Charlie Green
George Wallace
Johnny Sunshine
Lewis Black
Max Becker
Richard Kind
Richard Kind
Jimbo
Ron Clark
Doc Ron
Kit Willesee
Motel Prostitute
Kit Willesee
Motel Prostitute
Director Greg Pritikin
Writer Greg Pritikin
Composer Jay Weigel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 11 January 2019
World premiere 11 January 2019
Production Netflix, Paris Film
Also known as
The Last Laugh, La última carcajada, A Última Gargalhada, Az utolsó nevetés, Cười Một Lần Cuối, Juste pour rire, Kto się śmieje ostatni?, Loppuhuipennus, Un'ultima risata, Το τελευταίο γέλιο, Смеяться последним, ラストツアー

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack The Last Laugh

Quotes

Buddy Green Last time that my wife got frisky, we're in bed and she starts stroking my chest and my stomach. Then she slid her hand lower under my ass, and all of a sudden she stops. I'm like why are you stopping? And she says, I found the remote.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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