Angelina Stepanova

Date of Birth
23 November 1905
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
17 May 2000

Popular Films

Zapomnite menya takoy 7.8
Zapomnite menya takoy (1987)
Twenty Days Without War 7.8
Twenty Days Without War (1976)
A Declaration of Love 7.2
A Declaration of Love (1977)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 5 Actress 5
Zapomnite menya takoy 7.8
Zapomnite menya takoy Zapomnite menya takoy
Drama 1987, USSR
Speed 6.3
Speed Skorost
Drama 1983, USSR
A Declaration of Love 7.2
A Declaration of Love Obyasneniye v lyubvi
Romantic 1977, USSR
Twenty Days Without War 7.8
Twenty Days Without War Dvadtsat dney bez voyny
Drama 1976, USSR
The Flight of Mr. McKinley 6.4
The Flight of Mr. McKinley Begstvo mistera Mak-Kinli
Sci-Fi 1975, USSR
