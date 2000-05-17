Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Angelina Stepanova
Angelina Stepanova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Angelina Stepanova
Angelina Stepanova
Angelina Stepanova
Date of Birth
23 November 1905
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
17 May 2000
Popular Films
7.8
Zapomnite menya takoy
(1987)
7.8
Twenty Days Without War
(1976)
7.2
A Declaration of Love
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1987
1983
1977
1976
1975
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
7.8
Zapomnite menya takoy
Zapomnite menya takoy
Drama
1987, USSR
6.3
Speed
Skorost
Drama
1983, USSR
7.2
A Declaration of Love
Obyasneniye v lyubvi
Romantic
1977, USSR
7.8
Twenty Days Without War
Dvadtsat dney bez voyny
Drama
1976, USSR
6.4
The Flight of Mr. McKinley
Begstvo mistera Mak-Kinli
Sci-Fi
1975, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree