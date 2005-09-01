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6.9
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First on the Moon
6.9
First on the Moon
, 2005
Pervye na Lune
Russia / Sci-Fi / 18+
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Filming locations
6.9
Cast
Alexei Anisimov
Operator of People's Commissariat of Internal Affairs
Viktoriya Ilyinskaya
Nadezhda Svetlaya
Viktor Kotov
Mikhail Roshchin
Andrey Osipov
Fyodor Suprun
Igor Sannikov
Circus artiste
Boris Vlasov
Ivan Kharlamov
Anatoly Otradnov
Khanif Fattakhov in old age
Aleksei Slavnin
Khanif Fattakhov in young age
Nina Kameneva
Nurse
Polina Litovskaya
Nurse
Director
Aleksei Fedorchenko
Writer
Aleksandr Gonorovskiy
,
Ramil Yamaleyev
Composer
Sergei Sidelnikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
1 September 2005
Release date
25 September 2005
Russia
Кино без границ
16+
10 November 2005
Belarus
10 November 2005
Kazakhstan
10 November 2005
Ukraine
Budget
$1,000,000
Production
Kinokompaniya Strana, Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Pervye na Lune, First on the Moon, Az első emberek a Holdon, De första på månen, Ensimmäinen kuunkävijä, Esimesena Kuul, Pierwsi na Księżycu, Pirmie uz Mēness, Primi sulla Luna, Первые на Луне, Първите на Луната, 捷足先登三十年
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Film rating
6.9
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10
votes
6.7
IMDb
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