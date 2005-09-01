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Poster of First on the Moon
6.9
Kinoafisha Films First on the Moon
6.9

First on the Moon

, 2005
Pervye na Lune
Russia / Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of First on the Moon
6.9

Cast

Alexei Anisimov
Operator of People's Commissariat of Internal Affairs
Viktoriya Ilyinskaya
Nadezhda Svetlaya
Viktor Kotov
Mikhail Roshchin
Andrey Osipov
Fyodor Suprun
Igor Sannikov
Circus artiste
Boris Vlasov
Ivan Kharlamov
Anatoly Otradnov
Khanif Fattakhov in old age
Aleksei Slavnin
Khanif Fattakhov in young age
Nina Kameneva
Nurse
Polina Litovskaya
Nurse
Director Aleksei Fedorchenko
Writer Aleksandr Gonorovskiy, Ramil Yamaleyev
Composer Sergei Sidelnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 1 September 2005
Release date
25 September 2005 Russia Кино без границ 16+
10 November 2005 Belarus
10 November 2005 Kazakhstan
10 November 2005 Ukraine
Budget $1,000,000
Production Kinokompaniya Strana, Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Pervye na Lune, First on the Moon, Az első emberek a Holdon, De första på månen, Ensimmäinen kuunkävijä, Esimesena Kuul, Pierwsi na Księżycu, Pirmie uz Mēness, Primi sulla Luna, Первые на Луне, Първите на Луната, 捷足先登三十年

Film rating

6.9
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6.7 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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