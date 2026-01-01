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Poster of At the World's Limit
6.7
Kinoafisha Films At the World's Limit
6.7

At the World's Limit

, 1975
Na kray sveta
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of At the World's Limit
6.7

Cast

Vera Glagoleva
Vera Glagoleva
Sima
Pyotr Glebov
dyadya Vasya
Boris Andreyev
Boris Andreyev
Dezhurniy
Maria Vinogradova
Marya Vasilyevna - zhena dezhurnogo
Elsa Lezhdey
Elsa Lezhdey
maty Volodi
Vladimir Zeldin
Vladimir Zeldin
otets Volodi
Andrei Rostotsky
Andrei Rostotsky
Vladimir Palchikov
Vadim Mikheyenko
Volodya
Vera Burlakova
maty Simy
Leonid Chubarov
Zaveduyushchiy
Director Rodion Nahapetov
Writer Viktor Rozov
Composer Bogdan Trotsyuk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 6 April 1976
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Na kray sveta, At the World's Limit, Na kraniec świata, На край света

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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