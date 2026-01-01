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Monica Bellucci 7 photos
Monica Bellucci Monica Bellucci
Kinoafisha Persons Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci

Date of Birth
30 September 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Città di Castello, Italy
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Twin Peaks 8.3
Twin Peaks (1990)
Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs 8.0
Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs (2023)
Mozart in the Jungle 8.0
Mozart in the Jungle (2014)

Filmography

7 Dogs 5.6
7 Dogs 7 Dogs
Action, Comedy, Crime 2026, Saudi Arabia / Egypt
Watch trailer
The Birthday Party 5.7
The Birthday Party Histoires de la nuit
Action, Adventure, Crime 2026, France
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 7.4
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Paris Paradis 5.6
Paris Paradis Paradis Paris
Comedy 2024, France
Watch trailer
Mafia Mamma 6
Mafia Mamma Mafia Mamma
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs 8
Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs
Documentary 2023, France / Greece / Italy
Diabolik: Who Are You? 5.4
Diabolik: Who Are You? Diabolik: Chi sei?
Action, Crime, Detective 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Memory 6.7
Memory Memory
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
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Show more
News about Monica Bellucci’s private life
Monica Belluci
Who is Monica Bellucci’s Mother? The Viral Fake Photo That Confused Everyone
Still from the series 'Leopard'
Deva Cassel Leads Netflix’s 'Leopard' Remake — But does It Live Up?

Photos

Моника Беллуччи и Венсан Кассель Моника Беллуччи Моника Беллуччи Моника Беллуччи Моника Беллуччи Моника Беллуччи
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