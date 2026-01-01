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Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci
Kinoafisha
Persons
Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci
Date of Birth
30 September 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Città di Castello, Italy
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Twin Peaks
(1990)
8.0
Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs
(2023)
8.0
Mozart in the Jungle
(2014)
Filmography
5.6
7 Dogs
7 Dogs
Action, Comedy, Crime
2026, Saudi Arabia / Egypt
Watch trailer
5.7
The Birthday Party
Histoires de la nuit
Action, Adventure, Crime
2026, France
7.4
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Paris Paradis
Paradis Paris
Comedy
2024, France
Watch trailer
6
Mafia Mamma
Mafia Mamma
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
8
Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs
Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs
Documentary
2023, France / Greece / Italy
5.4
Diabolik: Who Are You?
Diabolik: Chi sei?
Action, Crime, Detective
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
6.7
Memory
Memory
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Monica Bellucci’s private life
Who is Monica Bellucci’s Mother? The Viral Fake Photo That Confused Everyone
Deva Cassel Leads Netflix’s 'Leopard' Remake — But does It Live Up?
Photos
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