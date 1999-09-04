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Poster of Franck Spadone
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Franck Spadone
5.0

Franck Spadone

, 2000
Franck Spadone
France / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Franck Spadone
5.0

Cast

Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci
Carlo Brandt
Stanislas Merhar
Stanislas Merhar
Barbara Roig
Didier Agostini
Antoine Fayard
Director Richard Bean
Writer Richard Bean, Sophie Feldman
Composer Olivier Lebé
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 4 September 1999
Release date
19 July 2000 France
Production Ciné B, Hachette Première, Les Films Alain Sarde
Also known as
Franck Spadone, Striptease, Striptease - Attrazione mortale, Фрэнк Спадоне

Film rating

5.0
Rate 14 votes
4.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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