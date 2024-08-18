Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alain Delon 9 photos
Alain Delon Alain Delon
Kinoafisha Persons Alain Delon

Alain Delon

Alain Delon

Date of Birth
8 November 1935
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
18 August 2024
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)

Biography of Alain Delon

Alain Delon, full named Alain Fabien Maurice Marcel Delon is a French actor born on 8th November 1935 in Hauts-de-Seine, France. His parents, Edith Arnold and Fabien Delon got divorced when he was just 4 years old. After the divorce, he was given to the care of foster parents and upon their death, his custody was once again shared by his parents. Alain was enrolled in a Catholic Boarding School. This was the first of many schools from which he was expelled due to disorderly behavior. At the age of 14, he completely left his studies and briefly worked in his stepfather’s butcher shop. Later, at the age of 17, he got into French Navy serving in the First Indochina War.   

In 1956, Alain returned to France, and after his naval service, he started taking odd jobs including waiter, porter, etc. He then decided to try his luck in acting, and in 1957 he landed his first professional acting role in the movie Send a Women When the Devil Fails (1957). His first lead role came in the period romance Christine (1958) in which he played alongside Romy Schneider which whom he started a highly publicized romance. This film went on to become the 17th most popular film that year at the French box office. His most acclaimed films include Purple Noon (1960)Rocco and His Brothers (1960), and The Swimming Pool (1969) to name a few. Alain won Cesar (French Oscar) for Best Actor for his role in Notre Histoire (1985). He has received some honorary accolades including Honorary Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and Honorary Golden Bear at the 45th Berlin International Film Festival. His last acting role was in 2011 when he appeared in the television movie titled Une journée ordinaire (2011).  

Alain Delon formed his production house in 1964 named Delbeau Productions producing his first short film which was directed by Guy Gilles. Moreover, in 1981, he began his directing career by directing Pour la peau d’un flic (1981)

Alain’s life is not without controversies and one such incident occurred in 1968 when his bodyguard, Stevan Markovic, was shot dead just outside his home. His friend, Francois Marcantoni, a Corsican gangster was charged with the murder, and Alain was also questioned by the Police even though he was busy filming in St. Tropez while the murder took place in Paris. His wife at that time, Nathalie, was also questioned by the police for the gruesome murder. A year later, in 1969, for assaulting an Italian photographer, Alain was sentenced to four months by an Italian court.

Popular Films

Le Samouraï 8.3
Le Samouraï (1967)
Le Cercle rouge 7.9
Le Cercle rouge (1970)
The Leopard 7.9
The Leopard (1963)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 57 Films 57 Actor 57 Producer 18 Writer 7 Director 2
S Novym godom, mamy! 6.7
S Novym godom, mamy! S Novym godom, mamy!
Family, Comedy 2012, Russia
Watch trailer
Asterix at the Olympic Games 6.4
Asterix at the Olympic Games Astérix aux jeux olympiques
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2008, France / Spain / Germany
Watch trailer
Les Acteurs 5.9
Les Acteurs Les Acteurs
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2000, France
Une chance sur deux 6.6
Une chance sur deux Une Chance Sur Deux
Comedy, Adventure 1998, France / Russia
One Hundred and One Nights 6.4
One Hundred and One Nights Les cent et une nuits de Simon Cinéma
Comedy 1995, Great Britain / France
Nouvelle vague 6.6
Nouvelle vague Nouvelle vague
Drama 1990, France / Switzerland
Let Sleeping Cops Lie 5.5
Let Sleeping Cops Lie Ne reveillez pas un flic qui dort
Crime, Thriller 1988, France
Le Passage 4.8
Le Passage Le Passage
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 1986, France
Parole de flic 6.1
Parole de flic Parole de Flic
Crime, Drama, Action 1985, France
Un amour de Swann 6.8
Un amour de Swann Un amour de Swann
Drama 1984, France / Germany
Notre histoire 6.5
Notre histoire Notre histoire
Comedy 1984, France
Le Battant 6.8
Le Battant Battant, Le
Thriller, Drama 1983, France
Le choc 5.6
Le choc Le choc
Romantic, Crime, Action 1982, France
For a Cop's Hide 6.5
For a Cop's Hide Pour la peau d'un flic
Crime, Action, Thriller 1981, France
Trois hommes à abattre 6.2
Trois hommes à abattre Trois hommes а abattre, 1980
Action, Crime, Drama 1980, France / Italy
Teheran 43 6.9
Teheran 43 Tegeran-43
Crime 1980, USSR / Switzerland / France
The Concorde ... Airport '79 4.9
The Concorde ... Airport '79 The Concorde: Airport '79
Action, Adventure, Thriller 1979, USA
Attention 6.5
Attention Attention, les enfants regardent
Drama, Thriller 1978, France
The Hurried Man 6.4
The Hurried Man Homme pressé, L'
Drama 1977, Italy / France
Armaguedon 6.1
Armaguedon Armaguedon
Crime, Drama 1977, France / Italy
Death of a Corrupt Man 6.9
Death of a Corrupt Man Mort d'un pourri
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1977, France
Zorro 7.2
Zorro Zorro
Comedy, Family, Western, Adventure 1975, France / Italy
Flic Story 6.8
Flic Story Flic Story
Crime 1975, France
Le Gitan 6.3
Le Gitan Le Gitan
Romantic 1975, France / Italy
Show more
News about Alain Delon’s private life
Global Look Press — Alain Delon
European Cultural Icon Alain Delon Omitted from Memoriam Tribute at 97th Oscars
Alain Delon and Maggie Smith
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities We Lost in 2024

Photos

Ален Делон Ален Делон Ален Делон Ален Делон Ален Делон, Мелодия из подвала Ален Делон и Клодин Оже Ален Делон, Дьявольски ваш Ален Делон и Жеральдин Данон
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more