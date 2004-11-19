Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Battle of the Brave
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Battle of the Brave
5.0

Battle of the Brave

, 2004
Nouvelle-France
France, Canada, Great Britain / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Battle of the Brave
5.0

Cast

Noémie Godin-Vigneau
Marie-Loup Carignan
David La Haye
David La Haye
François le Gardeur
Sébastien Huberdeau
Xavier Maillard
Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Father Thomas Blondeau
Bianca Gervais
Acoona
Pierre Lebeau
Joseph Carignan
Vincent Perez
Vincent Perez
Intendant Le Bigot
Isabelle Richer
France Carignan
Johanne Marie Tremblay
Tim Roth
Tim Roth
Jason Isaacs
Jason Isaacs
Colm Meaney
Colm Meaney
Director Jean Bodin
Writer Pierre Billon
Composer Patrick Doyle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Canada / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 23 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 19 November 2004
Release date
8 December 2005 Russia Вест 16+
8 December 2005 Belarus
19 November 2004 Canada
11 May 2005 France
8 December 2005 Kazakhstan
6 November 2006 USA
8 December 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget 27,000,000 CAD
Worldwide Gross $2,058,007
Production Lions Gate Entertainment, Melenny Productions, UKFS
Also known as
Nouvelle-France, Battle of the Brave, New France, Bátrak harca - Az új Franciaország, I nuovi eroi, Naujoji Prancuzija, Nova França, O Pecado da Fé, Terra de Paixões, Tierra de pasiones, Tierra de pasiones (Nouvelle France), Umutlar ülkesi, Wiek namiętności, Нова Франция, Новая Франция

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 9 December 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Battle of the Brave

The Beautiful Country
The Beautiful Country Drama, Romantic
2004, USA
7.0
Skeletons
Skeletons Comedy
2010, Great Britain
6.0
La Conjura de El Escorial
La Conjura de El Escorial Drama, History
2008, Spain
5.0
The Chumscrubber
The Chumscrubber Drama, Comedy
2005, USA / Germany
6.0
To Kill a King
To Kill a King History, Drama
2003, Great Britain / Germany
5.0
Desk Set
Desk Set Romantic, Comedy
1957, USA
7.0
Nathalie Granger
Nathalie Granger Drama
1972, France
6.0
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York Drama
2014, USA / France
5.0
Jean de Florette
Jean de Florette Drama
1986, France / Italy / Switzerland
8.0
Obsessive Rhythms
Obsessive Rhythms Romantic
2013, France / Portugal
5.0
Tomorrow at Dawn
Tomorrow at Dawn Drama
2009, France
6.0
Friends with Money
Friends with Money Romantic, Drama
2006, USA
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more