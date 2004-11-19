Nouvelle-France, Battle of the Brave, New France, Bátrak harca - Az új Franciaország, I nuovi eroi, Naujoji Prancuzija, Nova França, O Pecado da Fé, Terra de Paixões, Tierra de pasiones, Tierra de pasiones (Nouvelle France), Umutlar ülkesi, Wiek namiętności, Нова Франция, Новая Франция
Film rating
5.0
Rate10 votes
5.3IMDb
Updated 9 December 2020
Stills
Quotes
François le GardeurCourage goes hand in hand with fear.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.