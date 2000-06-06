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Poster of Tender Age
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Tender Age
7.3

Tender Age

, 2000
Nezhnyy vozrast
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Tender Age
7.3

Cast

Dmitriy Solovev
Ivan
Yelena Kamayeva
Lena
Ivan Berzin
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Saledon Sr.
Sergei Garmash
Sergei Garmash
Semyon Bespalchikov
Boris Grebenshchikov
Self
Kirill Lavrov
Kirill Lavrov
Grandfather
Andrey Panin
Andrey Panin
George Anton
Nikolay Chindyaykin
Nikolay Chindyaykin
Psychiatrist
Nikolay Gadomskiy
The Military Prosecutor
Irina Grigoryeva
Sexy teacher
Director Sergey Solovyov
Writer Dmitriy Solovev, Sergey Solovyov
Composer Boris Grebenshchikov, Enri Lolashvili
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 6 June 2000
Release date
6 June 2000 Russia 16+
23 December 2000 Kazakhstan
11 November 2000 USA
23 December 2000 Ukraine
Production Studio Trite
Also known as
Nezhnyy vozrast, Hassas Yaş, L'Âge tendre, Rozkoszny wiek, Tender Age, The Gentle Age, Нежный возраст

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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