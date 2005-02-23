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Poster of Ze Film
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Ze Film
4.9

Ze Film

, 2005
Ze film
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Ze Film
4.9

Cast

Dan Herzberg
Didier, alias Toxic
Micky El Mazroui
Karim
Miki Manojlovic
Miki Manojlovic
Sergueï
Lorànt Deutsch
Bilou
Karina Testa
Soraya
Dominique Pinon
Dominique Pinon
François Morel
François Morel
Legros
Samir Guesmi
Marco
Yolande Moreau
Yolande Moreau
Clément Sibony
Goran, alias Kubrick
Adel Bencherif
Aziz
Carine Lacroix
Lydia
Director Guy Jacques
Writer Constantine Attia, Guy Jacques, Emmanuel List
Composer Passi, Eric Cervera
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 23 February 2005
Release date
4 August 2005 Russia Парадиз
4 August 2005 Belarus
23 February 2005 France
4 August 2005 Kazakhstan
4 August 2005 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $847,646
Production Ze Prod, EuropaCorp, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
Ze film, Les cinéastes, Les kubricks

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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