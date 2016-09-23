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Poster of Brice 3
4.6
Brice 3 - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Brice 3
4.6

Brice 3

, 2016
Brice de Nice
France / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Brice 3
4.6
Brice 3 - Dubbed trailer
Brice 3  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Brice is back. The world has changed, but not him. When his best friend Marius needs his help, he travels to the other side of the world ... will the king stay on top?

Cast

Jean Dujardin
Jean Dujardin
Brice Agostini, dit Brice de Nice
Clovis Cornillac
Clovis Cornillac
Marius Lacaille, dit Marius de Fréjus
Aaron Brumfield
Aaron Brumfield
Alban Lenoir
Alban Lenoir
Gregor d'Hossegor
Bruno Salomone
Bruno Salomone
Igor d'Hossegor
Noëlle Perna
Edwige
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Docteur Louis-Do de Bordeaux
Jean-Michel Lahmi
Jean-Michel Lahmi
Le chargé de mission Ville de Nice
Ida Dufour
Ida de La Tania (enfant)
Samuel Besnard
Samuel de Méribel (enfant)
Stella Trotonda
Stella de la Clusaz (enfant)
Director James Huth
Writer Laurent Baffie, Christophe Duthuron, Jean Dujardin, James Huth
Composer Bruno Coulais
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 1 January 2026
World premiere 23 September 2016
Release date
10 November 2016 Russia MDfilm 12+
10 November 2016 Belarus
19 October 2016 France
10 November 2016 Kazakhstan
19 October 2016 Switzerland
8 December 2016 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $14,039,310
Production Mandarin Films, JD Prod, Gaumont
Also known as
Brice 3, Brice 2, Brice contro Brice, Супер Брис, Супер Бріс, ブライス3, Brice de Nice 3

Film rating

4.6
Rate 11 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Brice 3 - Dubbed trailer
Brice 3 Dubbed trailer
Brice 3 - Trailer
Brice 3 Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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