Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
1 January 2026
World premiere
23 September 2016
Release date
|10 November 2016
|Russia
| MDfilm
|12+
|10 November 2016
|Belarus
|
|
|19 October 2016
|France
|
|
|10 November 2016
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|19 October 2016
|Switzerland
|
|
|8 December 2016
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$14,039,310
Production
Mandarin Films, JD Prod, Gaumont
Also known as
Brice 3, Brice 2, Brice contro Brice, Супер Брис, Супер Бріс, ブライス3, Brice de Nice 3