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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lorànt Deutsch
Lorànt Deutsch
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorànt Deutsch
Lorànt Deutsch
Lorànt Deutsch
Date of Birth
27 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx
(2014)
6.6
Les amants du Flore
(2006)
6.6
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
History
Year
All
2021
2014
2012
2010
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
All
13
Films
12
TV Shows
1
Actor
13
La Promesse
Drama, Crime,
2021, France
7.4
Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx
Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx
Animation, Adventure
2014, France
Watch trailer
6.6
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes
Drama, History
2014, France
6.4
The Day of the Crows
Le jour des corneilles
Animation
2012, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Santa's Apprentice
Santa's Apprentice
Animation, Comedy, Family
2010, Australia / France / Ireland
5.3
Max & Co
Max & Co
Family, Adventure, Animation
2007, Switzerland / Belgium / France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.8
Jean de La Fontaine — Le defi
Jean de La Fontaine — Le defi
Biography, History
2007, France
6.5
Asterix et les Vikings
Asterix et les Vikings
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family
2006, France / Denmark
6.1
Le Temps des Porte-Plumes
Le Temps des Porte-Plumes
Drama
2006, France
6.6
Les amants du Flore
Les amants du Flore
Drama, Biography
2006, France
4.9
Ze Film
Ze film
Comedy
2005, France
6
My New Partner III
Ripoux 3
Comedy
2004, France
5.9
Bienvenue chez les Rozes
Bienvenue chez les Rozes
Family, Comedy
2003, France
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