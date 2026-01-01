Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lorànt Deutsch Lorànt Deutsch
Kinoafisha Persons Lorànt Deutsch

Lorànt Deutsch

Lorànt Deutsch

Date of Birth
27 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Voice actor, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx 7.4
Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx (2014)
Les amants du Flore 6.6
Les amants du Flore (2006)
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes 6.6
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
La Promesse
La Promesse
Drama, Crime, 2021, France
Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx 7.4
Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx
Animation, Adventure 2014, France
Watch trailer
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes 6.6
La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes La loi, le combat d'une femme pour toutes les femmes
Drama, History 2014, France
The Day of the Crows 6.4
The Day of the Crows Le jour des corneilles
Animation 2012, France
Watch trailer
Santa's Apprentice 6.4
Santa's Apprentice Santa's Apprentice
Animation, Comedy, Family 2010, Australia / France / Ireland
Max & Co 5.3
Max & Co Max & Co
Family, Adventure, Animation 2007, Switzerland / Belgium / France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Jean de La Fontaine — Le defi 4.8
Jean de La Fontaine — Le defi Jean de La Fontaine — Le defi
Biography, History 2007, France
Asterix et les Vikings 6.5
Asterix et les Vikings Asterix et les Vikings
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family 2006, France / Denmark
Le Temps des Porte-Plumes 6.1
Le Temps des Porte-Plumes Le Temps des Porte-Plumes
Drama 2006, France
Les amants du Flore 6.6
Les amants du Flore Les amants du Flore
Drama, Biography 2006, France
Ze Film 4.9
Ze Film Ze film
Comedy 2005, France
My New Partner III 6
My New Partner III Ripoux 3
Comedy 2004, France
Bienvenue chez les Rozes 5.9
Bienvenue chez les Rozes Bienvenue chez les Rozes
Family, Comedy 2003, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more